3 mass shootings reported in Chicago area in two-day span over the weekend

Three mass shootings were reported in the Chicago area in a span of two days over Father's Day weekend, including one at a Juneteenth celebration that left more than 20 shot.

The deadly mass shooting in a southwest Chicago suburb was the largest of the weekend. Two other shootings were reported in the city of Chicago, each involving at least five people, authorities said.

The first shooting took place around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, as five people were wounded near Chicago's popular Lincoln Park Zoo, in the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive. Four of the victims were listed in critical condition.

The youngest of the wounded was a 17-year-old girl, who was in fair condition, according to police.

Investigators believe this shooting stemmed from some sort of disagreement.

The second and most violent incident took place just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, when gunfire erupted during a celebration in Willowbrook.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s office said the Juneteenth celebration near Hinsdale Lake Terrace was peaceful, but turned violent during the early morning hours.

Multiple weapons were fired during the incident, with police saying an unknown number of suspects opened fire into the crowd.

One person was killed and at least 22 were wounded as of Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Several other people were injured as they ran from the gunfire, according to authorities.

Police said officers were initially monitoring the celebration, but were called away to respond to a different 911 call.

In the hours after, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was "closely monitoring" what took place.

"...Gathering for a holiday celebration should be a joyful occasion, not a time where gunfire erupts and families are forced to run for safety," his statement read, in part.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted on Sunday afternoon that President Joe Biden is also offering assistance after the shooting.

The President and First Lady are thinking of those killed and injured in the shooting in Illinois last night. We have reached out to offer assistance to state and local leaders in the wake of this tragedy at a community Juneteenth celebration. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) June 18, 2023

Hours later, on Sunday night, two men were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at Smith Park in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood.

A group in a gray Honda sedan pulled up just before 8 p.m. and opened fire, according to police.

A 37-year-old man was killed during the gunfire. Another man was listed in critical condition, but later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Three others were in fair condition.

In all three of the incidents, at least 33 people were shot, including the three who were killed.

As of Monday morning, no one was in custody for any of the incidents.