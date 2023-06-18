Crime and Courts

At least 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

By Christian Farr and Matt Stefanski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five people were shot, one fatally, Sunday evening in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said.

The shooting was reported before 8 p.m. in the area of South Princeton Avenue and West 99th Street. Additional information about what led up to the incident wasn't immediately available. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago fire officials.

Four others were hospitalized in unknown condition.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
