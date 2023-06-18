Pritzker issues statement on mass shooting at Willowbrook Juneteenth celebration

In the hours after a deadly mass shooting occurred at an event celebrating Juneteenth in unincorporated Willowbrook, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a statement on Sunday, saying he was "closely monitoring" what took place.

At least one person was killed and 22 others were injured when gunfire erupted at approximately 12:25 a.m. during a fight near the Hinsdale Lake Terrace in unincorporated Willowbrook, authorities said. Multiple weapons were fired during the incident, with police saying an unknown number of suspects opened fire into the crowd.

There were no suspects in custody as of late Sunday.

In wake of the shooting, Pritzker issued a statement, saying in part, "...Gathering for a holiday celebration should be a joyful occasion, not a time where gunfire erupts and families are forced to run for safety."

"As I've said time and time again, gun violence is a public health emergency in this country and I remain committed to banning these dangerous weapons and making our state safer for everyone," he added.

The governor went on to thank first responders who were on the scene of the shooting as well as the doctors and nurses who helped the injured. Pritzker then sent his "deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence," on behalf of him and his wife, M.K.