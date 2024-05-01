Gerber launches ‘2024 Photo Search,' but website ‘glitches' due to number of submissions

Attention parents: your child might just be the next Gerber baby, but you may need to wait awhile before applying.

According to an announcement, the children's brand has launched its "2024 Gerber Photo Search," in hopes of finding new faces for its campaigns. This year, the brand will feature "more Gerber Babies than ever," the announcement said.

According to organizers, all submitted entries will be considered for the brand's new "inchstone moment" categories, which captures a "tiny triumph" -- like a baby's first giggle, messiest meal, or silliest playtime activity.

Entries opened April 30, the website said. However, shortly after opening to the public, the website suffered a "glitch," due to the high number of submission, according to the company."

"We love the excitement for Gerber Photo Search 2024, but our site is a little overwhelmed," the brand posted on Facebook. "We're aware of a glitch on the application portal that is preventing some parents & caregivers from submitting their entries and are working hard on a solve. If you receive an error, please try to resubmit later!"

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the website remained down.

Entries will close May 24 at 10:59 p.m. CST, and winners will be announced over the summer.

According to the announcement, one winner will be chosen as the 2024 Gerber Baby, and 10 additional babies will be recognized for certain "inchstone moments" captured in their submissions.

According to officials, the grand prize comes with $25,000, along with a year's supply of Gerber products and clothing, along with prizes from other brands including UPPABaby, Little Tikes and more. Babies recognized for "Inchstone moments" will receive a $500 Gerber gift card, along with other prizes, the announcement said.

Only one entry per child will be accepted, the announcement said. Professional photos will not be accepted.

Rules and application information can be found here.