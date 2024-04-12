3 Lincoln Park-area armed robberies in 15 minutes

Three men were robbed at gunpoint during separate armed robberies in 15 minutes in Lincoln Park and the Near North Side about a mile apart Friday morning, according to Chicago Police.

Most recently, just after 5 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Sheffield Avenue, a man whose age wasn’t known, was walking when a black car pulled up and three men wearing masks and hoodies got out of the car with guns, police said. They took the man’s belongings after a “physical altercation” and fled.

At the scene, the victim declined to be taken to a hospital.

About fifteen minutes earlier in the 1800 block of North Halsted Street, a 26-year-old man was outside when apparently, the same black car approached and three men got out holding guns, police said.

They took the victim’s belongings and no injuries were reported.

The string of robberies started in the 1300 block of North Halsted Street at 4:45 a.m. when a 29-year-old man was getting out of his car and the black car pulled up and four to five men got out and pointed guns at him, took the man’s belongings and fled north. The victim wasn’t injured.

No one is in custody.

Police officials were scheduled to join Mayor Brandon Johnson and Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) for a discussion at noon Friday about strategies to address and prevent robberies throughout the city at Public Safety Headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave.