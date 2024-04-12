CPD, Mayor Johnson to announce ‘strategy to address and prevent robberies' in Chicago

The Chicago Police Department and Mayor Brandon Johnson Friday afternoon will provide an update to address rising robberies in the city.

The press conference, which will discuss CPD's "strategy to address and prevent robberies throughout the city," is scheduled for 12 p.m. Friday. It will be led by CPD Supt. Larry Snelling, Johnson, Chief of Detective Antoinette Ursittia and third Ward Alderman Pat Dowell, an alert said. It will be streamed in the player above once it begins.

The update comes as CPD announced four people, including three juveniles, were charged in a recent armed robbery in Wrigleyville.

According to police, the armed robbery took place just after 5 a.m. Thursday in 900 block of West Waveland. In the incident, a 13-year-old male, two 16-year-old males and an 18-year-old male were charged with felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Recent data from CPD showed reports of robberies in Chicago have risen every year since 2021. According to CPD, 2,170 robberies were reported in Chicago so far in 2024, compared to 2,149 in 2023.

CPD data showed that burglary and thefts have gone down, with 1,725 burglaries in 2024 compared to 1,823 in 2023, and 4,046 thefts in 2024 compared to 4,502 in 2023.