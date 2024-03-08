2nd case of measles confirmed in Chicago: CDPH

A second case of measles has been identified in Chicago, hours after the Chicago Department of Public Health confirmed it identified its first case of measles in a city resident since 2019.

According to a CDPH statement sent early Friday morning, the second case was identified in a child staying at a migrant shelter in Pilsen. The statement went on to say that the child has recovered and "is no longer infectious."

The shelter, at 2241 S. Halstead, has come under scrutiny for its health conditions after 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, who was staying at the shelter with his family, became ill and died in December of 2023.

"The case of measles was identified in a young child who has recovered and is no longer infectious," the statement reads in part. "A case investigation is underway to determine who the child may have come in contact with while infectious."

Officials are asking residents at the shelter to "remain in place until it can be determined whether they are vaccinated against measles and therefore immune to the infectious disease."

"Those who have been vaccinated can leave the shelter while those who have not been vaccinated will have to remain," the statement continued. "All unvaccinated residents will be screened for symptoms and offered the measles vaccine."

The CDPH on Friday said it will be establishing a process to begin assessing vaccination statues for all residents at the shelter.

Thursday, The Chicago Department of Public Health announced it had confirmed its first case of measles in a city resident since 2019.

According to officials, the source of the individual's infection is unknown at this time and their infection period ended on March 6. The individual is "recovering well" at their home, officials said.

Though case investigation did not identify any recent travel outside of Chicago, the infected individual did report interactions with domestic and international travelers.

Officials have not been able to determine a link between this case and a case of an Indiana resident who visited Chicago last month. No secondary cases of measles were identified among Chicago residents.

Though Illinois had five measles cases in 2023, those were the first cases in the state since the most recent case in Chicago in 2019.

Health officials are working to contact individuals who may have been near the virus, and have determined that residents who were at the following locations on Feb. 27 may have been exposed to measles.

Swedish Hospital, Galter Medical Pavilion at 5140 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

CTA Bus #92 (Foster) between 9:15 and 11:30 a.m.

Anyone who was at the aforementioned locations at those times is encouraged to contact CDPH immediately at 312-743-7216 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Symptoms of measles include a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. For those that have been exposed, symptoms can take seven to 21 days to show up.

Those who develop symptoms should contact a health care provider prior to visiting a medical office or emergency department.

"The key to preventing measles is vaccination. If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get the vaccine," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo Ige said. "If you are unsure whether you’ve been vaccinated, ask your healthcare provider to find out if you need an MMR. If your child is 1 year old or older, and has never received the MMR vaccine, contact your child's pediatrician to discuss how your child can get caught up with their vaccines."

More information on protective and preventative measures for measles can be found here.