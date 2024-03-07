Chicago health officials confirm case of measles in city resident

The Chicago Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of measles in a city resident for the first time since 2019.

According to officials, the source of the individual's infection is unknown at this time and their infection period ended on March 6. The individual is "recovering well" at their home, officials said.

Though case investigation did not identify any recent travel outside of Chicago, the infected individual did report interactions with domestic and international travelers.

Officials have not been able to determine a link between this case and a case of an Indiana resident who visited Chicago last month. No secondary cases of measles were identified among Chicago residents.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Though Illinois had five measles cases in 2023, those were the first cases in the state since the most recent case in Chicago in 2019.

Health officials are working to contact individuals who may have been near the virus, and have determined that residents who were at the following locations on Feb. 27 may have been exposed to measles.

Swedish Hospital, Galter Medical Pavilion at 5140 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

CTA Bus #92 (Foster) between 9:15 and 11:30 a.m.

Anyone who was at the aforementioned locations at those times is encouraged to contact CDPH immediately at 312-743-7216 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Symptoms of measles include a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. For those that have been exposed, symptoms can take seven to 21 days to show up.

Those who develop symptoms should contact a health care provider prior to visiting a medical office or emergency department.

"The key to preventing measles is vaccination. If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get the vaccine," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo Ige said. "If you are unsure whether you’ve been vaccinated, ask your healthcare provider to find out if you need an MMR. If your child is 1 year old or older, and has never received the MMR vaccine, contact your child's pediatrician to discuss how your child can get caught up with their vaccines."

More information on protective and preventative measures for measles can be found here.