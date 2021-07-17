Chicago Police

25-Year-Old Man Critically Hurt in Loop Shooting

Police siren lights
wsfurlan/Getty Images

A 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Loop.

The man was arguing with a group of people just after 2 a.m. outside in the 200 block of West Adams Street when a female shot him in the chest and arm, Chicago police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Local

poaching 34 mins ago

4 Juveniles Accused of Poaching Deer in Indiana, Illinois

55 mins ago

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Anticipates Rumor Roller Coaster Pre-Deadline

The shooter was a 5-foot-8 female with dreadlocks, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat, according to police.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceChicago gun violenceThe Loop
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us