25-Year-Old Man Critically Hurt in Loop Shooting

A 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Loop.

The man was arguing with a group of people just after 2 a.m. outside in the 200 block of West Adams Street when a female shot him in the chest and arm, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The shooter was a 5-foot-8 female with dreadlocks, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat, according to police.

Area Three detectives are investigating.