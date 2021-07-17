25-Year-Old Man Critically Hurt in Loop Shooting

A 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Loop.
The man was arguing with a group of people just after 2 a.m. outside in the 200 block of West Adams Street when a female shot him in the chest and arm, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The shooter was a 5-foot-8 female with dreadlocks, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat, according to police.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
