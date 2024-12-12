2025 Chicago Auto Show dates, new attractions announced

The 2025 Chicago Auto Show will once again bring the biggest names in the automotive industry to McCormick Place, and a slew of attractions will be awaiting visitors early next year.

According to a press release from show organizers, there will be a slew of new vehicles, indoor and outdoor test tracks, and the return of the “Chicago Drives Electric” exhibition, giving motorists information on all the latest news and information in the world electric vehicles.

“The vehicle offerings on the show floor are more diverse now than ever before. So, whether you’re looking for a sporty sedan, full-sized family car, electrified vehicle, off-roading wheels, luxury ride or something in between, you will certainly find it at the show,” Auto Show Chair Kelly Webb Roberts said in a statement.

According to the press release, the indoor electric vehicle test area will feature two tracks in 2025, and will feature information on at-home charging, range questions and more.

In addition to the electric vehicle areas, runners will be invited to the “Toyota Miles Per Hour” run on Sunday, Feb. 9, running on a 2.4 mile loop within McCormick Place.

Military and first responders will be offered free admission on Feb. 11, while the Chicago Auto Show Food Drive will offer show-goers discounted admission if they bring in canned foods.

“Chicago Fire Night Flights” will offer craft beer sampling on Feb. 14, according to the release.

A new exhibit called “Overlanding Chicago” will focus on outdoor opportunities for drivers, with specialty vendors, off-road accessories and demonstrations, according to officials.

Tickets to the 2025 Chicago Auto Show are on sale now via the show’s website. Adults can purchase admission for $17, while seniors 62 and older and children between the ages of 4 and 12 can purchase admission for $12.

More information is available via the show’s website.