Full Summerfest 2024 lineup announced: See headliners and who's playing this year

The lineup and headliners for Milwaukee's 2024 Summerfest has been released, with big names like Keith Urban, Maroon 5, Mötley Crüe, REO Speedwagon, Illenium and more. The announcement was posted to Summefest's Facebook page at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Wisconsin music festival will run for three consecutive weekends in downtown Milwaukee, running from noon to midnight on June 20-22, 27-29 and July 4-6. It will host more than 1,000 performances across 12 different stages, organizers said.

Here’s a look at what we know so far about headlining performances:

June 20-22 Headliners

June 20: Kane Brown with Kameron Marlow & Nightly

June 21: Mötley Crüe with Seether and Buck Cherry

June 22: Headliner not yet announced

Other artists that weekend include the Goo Goo Dolls, Black Pumas, En Vogue, Three Dog Night, Gin Blossoms and O.A.R.

June 27, 28, 29

June 27: Illenium

June 28: Tyler Childers with S.G. Goodman & Adeem the Artist

June 29: Keith Urban with Need to Breathe and Alana Springsteen

Other artists that weekend include Muna, Hippo Campus, Sleater-Kinney, The Afghan Whigs and more.

July 4, 5, 6

July 4: AJR with Carly Rae Jepsen & mxmtoon

July 5: Maroon 5

July 6: Lil Uzi Vert with Lil Yachty, JID, and Rico Nasty and LIHTZ

Other artists that weekend include Bryson Tiller, The Wallflowers, Local Natives, Cold War Kids, Amy Grant, Sister Hazel and more.

Tickets are currently on sale and begin at $28. Additional artists may continue to be announced. More information about lineup and tickets can be found here.

Keith Urban and Mötley Crüe are also set to play at the 2024 Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage. Earlier this week, Chicago's 2024 Lollapalooza lineup came out, featuring Blink-182, SZA, Tyler, Skrillex, Stray Kids and more.