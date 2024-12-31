2 teens arrested after allegedly carjacking couple at popular suburban movie theater

Two juveniles were ordered detained and charged after allegedly carjacking a couple at gunpoint outside a popular suburban movie theater days before Christmas, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

About 7:41 p.m. on Dec. 29, police in Addison responded to a call of an armed carjacking at the Marcus Cinema, located at 1555 W. Lake Street in the western suburb. According to police, one a man in the parking lot of the movie theater was opening the car door for a female passenger when three armed males approached.

The individuals, two of whom were masked, had emerged from a grey Dodge Challenger parked several spaces away, police said.

According to police, the suspects demanded keys to the victims car -- a 2014 white Infinity -- and the victim's personal belongings. At the same time, one of the suspects entered the Infinity and pointed a gun at the female victim, police added. The suspects then fled the parking in both the Infinity and Dodge vehicles, police said.

A short time later, police located both vehicles several miles away and a pursuit ensued. During the police pursuit, the Dodge struck an unmarked squad car and continued to flee, with police eventually boxing the vehicle in at I-190 and 1st Avenue on the exit ramp.

The two juvenile suspects inside the Dodge were arrested, police said.

The Infinity was located a short time later in Maywood, unoccupied, police said. A search warrant for the Dodge revealed a handgun with a defaced serial number, and a switch to turn it into a fully automatic weapon. Police also found two other handguns, one with an extended magazine loaded with 23 bullets.

According to officials, the two juvenile suspects -- a 17-year-old male from Bensenville and a 16-year-old male from Willowbrook -- appeared at a detention hearing Tuesday on charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and armed robbery with a firearm, both of which are felonies.

“The brazen, armed carjacking allegedly committed by these two juvenile defendants at a popular movie theater is unconscionable,” DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a release. “Violent crimes such as alleged in this case have an incredibly crippling effect on not just the immediate victims, but the entire community as well leaving entire neighborhoods fearful for their personal safety."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

According to officials, the juveniles will remained detained until their next court date, scheduled for Jan. 9.

An investigation is ongoing, officials said.