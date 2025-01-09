2 rounds of snow coming to Chicago area as winter storms brew in the southern US

Winter storm warnings and watches to the south will lead to another round of snow to Illinois, with snow showers beginning overnight and into the Friday morning commute, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

The system, moving north from Texas and Oklahoma, already brought sleet and heavy snow to some states. In parts of Indiana and Kentucky, a winter storm warning was in effect through Friday morning, with "heavy snow expected," according to the National Weather Service.

"Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous," the NWS warned.

In the Chicago area, the winter weather is set to also move in overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, though heavier snow was expected to stay further south.

"Light snow developing later tonight," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. "Likely after midnight, but before the sun comes up Friday."

Snow was expected to continue falling during the rush hour commute Friday and into the early afternoon, Jeanes said.

"Expect slippery travel conditions for the AM commute," NWS Chicago said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter."

Snow will spread across the area prior to sunrise Fri and through the AM before gradually ending from west to east during the PM. Expect slippery travel conditions for the AM commute. Snowfall totals will range from a dusting NW to up to 3" toward NW IN and east-central IL.

Snow totals are expected to be the highest south of I-80 and east of I-57, in the southeastern suburbs and into Northwest Indiana, Jeanes said, with up to three inches in some parts.

Northern and western suburbs will see lower totals with "just a dusting," Jeanes said, up to about one inch.

"Not a huge snow event, but the timing of it -- during the Friday morning commute, there may be a few slick roads to watch for," Jeanes added.

Saturday was expected to remain dry, Jeanes said. By Sunday, a clipper system was expected to bring another round of snow to the area.

Snow showers Sunday would remain mostly north, Jeanes said, though totals weren't expected to be high.

"Doesn't look like much accumulation again," Jeanes said, of the second round. "Maybe around an inch of accumulation again come Sunday."

Temperatures Thursday and going into the weekend were expected to remain cold, Jeanes said, but closer to average before dropping again early next week.

According to Jeanes, Thursday was expected to see a high temperature of 27 degrees, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s through Sunday.

By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures were expected to dip back down into the teens and low 20s.