Illinois Lottery

2 jackpot-winning tickets worth $425,000 sold in Chicago suburbs

By NBC Chicago Staff

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Two Lucky Day Lotto jackpot-winning tickets were sold in the Chicago suburbs, meaning two lucky players are ringing in the new year on a fortunate note.

The tickets, worth $425,000, were purchased for Sunday's drawing and matched all five numbers to win the top prize.

The lucky tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Mr. Quik-Ezz, 980 S. Bartlett Rd., Bartlett
  • BP, 5601 Dempster St., Morton Grove
Both retailers that sold the winning tickets will receive a 1% bonus of the jackpot, or $4,250.

According to the Illinois Lottery, more than 31,000 winning tickets were sold for Sunday evening's Lucky Day Lotto drawing, netting players a combined total of over $931,000.

In 2023, more than 12 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold, totaling over $70 million in prizes, lottery officials said.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game played twice daily with drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

More information on games offered in Illinois can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Lottery
