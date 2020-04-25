2 Dead, at Least 5 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago

Two men are dead and at least five other people have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend.

Chicago police say that a 28-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 200 block of East Garfield Boulevard at approximately 6:20 p.m. Friday when shots rang out.

The man was hit by gunfire, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and Area Central Detectives are still investigating.

Early Saturday morning, police responding to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 300 block of East 61st Street discovered a 29-year-old man lying in the middle of the street.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

At approximately 3:19 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Halsted, a 23-year-old man was driving when a vehicle pulled up alongside him and at least one person in the car opened fire, striking the victim in the left shoulder and left thigh. Police say the man was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition. A vehicle matching the description of the gunman’s car was stopped by officers a short time later, and four persons of interest are being questioned in the case.

In the 7600 block of South Euclid at approximately 3:48 p.m., a 28-year-old man was on a sidewalk when he was shot in the arm, police said. The man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition.

A 19-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in the 4700 block of South St. Lawrence just after 11 p.m. when a person in a dark-colored Jeep fired shots, hitting her in the left foot. Police say the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Saturday –

In the 1000 block of West 14th Street at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 22-year-old man was standing in a hallway of a building when another man walked up to him and demanded his property. The victim was shot in the right leg during the robbery, and the gunman fled the scene. The victim is in fair condition, police said.

A 29-year-old man was walking in the 2600 block of West Walton at approximately 1:21 a.m. when a man walked up to him and opened fire, striking him in the back and left arm. Police say the man is in good condition at Stroger Hospital.