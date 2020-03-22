2 Chicagoans Killed by Coronavirus Identified

Two more Cook County residents who deaths are attributed to coronavirus have been identified, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in the county to four.

Both were from Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Timothy Loving, a 59-year-old man from Austin, died Tuesday morning at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of respiratory failure due to COVID-19, with chronic substance abuse and diabetes contributing.

During the daily briefing Saturday, March 21, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said an additional 168 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Illinois, increasing the statewide total to 753.

On Thursday, Diane Breymeyer, an 80-year-old woman who lived in the Old Town Triangle, died of pneumonia caused by COVID-19 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, an autopsy found. Heart disease and diabetes played a role as well.

The medical examiner’s office announced Friday that Michael Mika, 73, of Jefferson Park, was Cook County’s second confirmed coronavirus death.

The first — in both Cook County and Illinois — was Patricia Frieson, a 61-year-old Gresham woman who died Monday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Saturday that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois had risen to 753. Six of those people, including the four Cook County residents, have died from the virus.