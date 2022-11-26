Chicago Police

2 Chicago Police Officers Injured Responding to Fight on Near North Side

Two Chicago police officers sustained injuries when they arrived to break up a fight Saturday night on Chicago's Near North Side, authorities said.

At approximately 5:46 p.m., officers responded to the area of Division and Clark streets for multiple individuals fighting in the street. One officer sustained a face injury and declined medical attention, authorities said.

A second officer sustained bruises and abrasions to the face and was transported to a nearby hospital. That officer was listed in good condition, authorities said.

Five persons of interest were being questioned by Chicago police following the fight.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceChicago Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us