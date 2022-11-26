2 Chicago Police Officers Injured Responding to Fight on Near North Side

Two Chicago police officers sustained injuries when they arrived to break up a fight Saturday night on Chicago's Near North Side, authorities said.
At approximately 5:46 p.m., officers responded to the area of Division and Clark streets for multiple individuals fighting in the street. One officer sustained a face injury and declined medical attention, authorities said.
A second officer sustained bruises and abrasions to the face and was transported to a nearby hospital. That officer was listed in good condition, authorities said.
Five persons of interest were being questioned by Chicago police following the fight.
