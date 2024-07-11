Check your tickets: $1M lotto ticket sold at Chicago gas station

Did you buy an Illinois lottery ticket recently in Chicago? If so, check your numbers -- you may have won $1 million.

According to a press release from the Illinois Lottery, a $1 million "Lotto Million 1" was sold as part of the July 6 drawing at ARCO gas station, located at 2758 W. Peterson Ave. in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The ticket was sold the same week one of the gas station's regular customers won $10,000 on an Instant Ticket, the release went on to say.

“I can’t believe we’ve had two big winners in the past week," Jackpaul Singh, owner of ARCO said in the release. "I don’t know if it’s good karma or luck, but I look forward to seeing more winners walk through our doors!”

Singh said the lucky $1 million winner, who matched all six numbers to score the July 6 jackpot, hasn't come forward yet.

“I’m not sure who it could be – but I’m definitely curious! I want them to come in and tell us so we can celebrate with them," Singh said.

According to the release, Singh's store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount for selling the winning ticket.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize, lottery officials said. Lotto is an Illinois-only game played Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. In addition to the daily game, Lotto offers two additional drawings, officials said: Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2.