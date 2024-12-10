17 Chicago-area hospitals named to list of ‘Best Maternity Hospitals' in U.S. for 2025

Chicago and the suburbs have some of the top hospitals in the country for maternity care in the U.S., according to a new list from U.S. News and World Report.

The report which lists the "Best Hospitals for Maternity Care" in 2025, was released Tuesday. According to editors, hospitals that earned the "best" designation scored high across a number of factors, including strong breastfeeding support, and low C-section, episiotomy and newborn complication rates.

According to the report, Chicago is one of ten metropolitan areas with the "greatest number of best hospitals for maternity care." Other metropolitan areas that also ranked were Dallas-Forth Worth, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Riverside-San Bernardino, San Francisco and Seattle.

817 hospitals submitted data for the 2025 ranking, editors said. Jennifer Winston, Ph.D., health data scientist at U.S. News, called the list the "most comprehensive resource yet for expectant parents."

Overall, 17 Chicago-area hospitals ranked on the list, with editors deeming them "high performing in maternity care" for uncomplicated pregnancies.

The new list follows U.S. News and World Report's Best Hospitals for 2024, which recognized Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and Rush University Medical Center.

Below is the full list of Chicago hospitals that ranked on the list of 2025 "Best Hospitals for Maternity Care"

Northwestern Medicine - Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago

Endeavor Health NorthShore Hospitals, Evanston

Advocate Luthern General Hospital, Park Ridge

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington

Endeavor Health Edward Hospital, Warrenville

Northwestern Medicine - McHenry, Huntley, Woodstock Hospitals, McHenry

Endeavor Hospital Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst

Advocate Trinity Hospital, Chicago

Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago

Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin

Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights

Endeavor Swedish Hospital, Chicago

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Geneva

Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora

The full report can be found here.