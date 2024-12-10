17 Chicago-area hospitals named to list of ‘Best Maternity Hospitals' in U.S. for 2025

Chicago and the suburbs have some of the top hospitals in the country for maternity care in the U.S., according to a new list from U.S. News and World Report.
The report which lists the "Best Hospitals for Maternity Care" in 2025, was released Tuesday. According to editors, hospitals that earned the "best" designation scored high across a number of factors, including strong breastfeeding support, and low C-section, episiotomy and newborn complication rates.
According to the report, Chicago is one of ten metropolitan areas with the "greatest number of best hospitals for maternity care." Other metropolitan areas that also ranked were Dallas-Forth Worth, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Riverside-San Bernardino, San Francisco and Seattle.
817 hospitals submitted data for the 2025 ranking, editors said. Jennifer Winston, Ph.D., health data scientist at U.S. News, called the list the "most comprehensive resource yet for expectant parents."
Overall, 17 Chicago-area hospitals ranked on the list, with editors deeming them "high performing in maternity care" for uncomplicated pregnancies.
The new list follows U.S. News and World Report's Best Hospitals for 2024, which recognized Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and Rush University Medical Center.
Below is the full list of Chicago hospitals that ranked on the list of 2025 "Best Hospitals for Maternity Care"
- Northwestern Medicine - Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago
- University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago
- Endeavor Health NorthShore Hospitals, Evanston
- Advocate Luthern General Hospital, Park Ridge
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington
- Endeavor Health Edward Hospital, Warrenville
- Northwestern Medicine - McHenry, Huntley, Woodstock Hospitals, McHenry
- Endeavor Hospital Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst
- Advocate Trinity Hospital, Chicago
- Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago
- Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin
- Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights
- Endeavor Swedish Hospital, Chicago
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Geneva
- Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora
The full report can be found here.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.