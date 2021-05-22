lawndale

15-Year-Old Killed in Lawndale Shooting

A police crime scene tape close-up
aijohn784/Getty Images

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m., Dajon Gater was on a front porch in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street when two males approached and began firing shots at him, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the shooting.

