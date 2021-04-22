15-Year-Old, 2 Men Face Charges in Separate Chicago Carjackings

A 15-year-old boy and two men face charges in separate carjackings in the Archer Heights, Back of the Yards, and Brighton Park neighborhoods.

Illinois State Police arrested the teenager around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, hours after he tried to carjack a 46-year-old woman at a gas station in the 4400 block of South Ashland Ave. in Back of the Yards.

Once in custody, the teen was identified as the person who threatened a 38-year-old woman at gunpoint on Dec. 9, 2020 in the 5900 block of South Union Street, according to Chicago police.

He was charged as a juvenile with a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon. The teen wasn’t named because he is charged as a juvenile. He’s due in court on May 4.

Lilvans Haywood, 27, was arrested around 3 p.m. Tuesday after trying to carjack a 44-year-old woman earlier that day in the 4400 block of South Pulaski Road in Archer Heights. Haywood implied he had a gun to scare the woman into giving her car up, police said.

Haywood is charged with one felony count vehicular hijacking, one felony count attempted vehicular hijacking, and two felony counts receive/possess/sell stolen vehicle.

Geraldo Reza, 30, was charged in a December carjacking in the 4440 block of South Mozart Street in Brighton Park, according to police. He allegedly pointed a gun at a 42-year-old man, forcing him from his car and stealing it at about 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2020.

The CPD Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce and the Cook County Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Reza Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Juneway Terrace in Rogers Park. He’s charged with one felony count aggravated vehicular hijacking and one felony count armed robbery, police said.

Both Haywood and Reza are expected in court Thursday.