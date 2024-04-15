1 taken to hospital after ammonia spill at Chef Gordon Ramsay's Naperville restaurant

One person was hospitalized after an ammonia spill forced employees and customers to evacuate the Naperville location of Ramsay's Kitchen, a restaurant owned by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, officials said.

At 9:14 p.m., Naperville authorities were called to the restaurant, 39 W. Jefferson Ave., regarding spilled ammonia in the basement, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found approximately one gallon of ammonia had spilled and was "off-gassing," authorities said.

One person was transported to Edward Hospital in stable condition, fire officials stated.

Hazmat technicians used specialized absorbent materials to remove the ammonia within 30 minutes of their arrival. Fire crews remain on scene for an additional 30 minutes to ensure all fumes were ventilated.

Customers and employees were permitted back inside following the clean-up.

The Naperville restaurant, which is the second of Ramsay's establishments in the region, opened its doors in May 2023.