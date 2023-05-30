Diners in Naperville now have one more option when it comes to food and cocktails.

Ramsay's Kitchen, from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, is slated Tuesday to open its doors at a new downtown Naperville location, located at 39 W. Jefferson. It's the second Ramsay's Kitchen restaurant to open in the Chicago area.

Offering an "all-day dining menu," the restaurant aims to give "a glimpse into Ramsay’s personal kitchen," a statement says, with items that offer the celebrity chef's "most inspired, talked about, and favorite dishes from his esteemed culinary career and travels."

Menu items include Beef Wellington, Fish & Chips and Maitake Mushrooms.

“Bringing Ramsay's Kitchen to Naperville allows us to share some of my favorite dishes from my career and highlight cuisines from my travels around the world with locals and visitors of the area," Ramsay said in a statement. "The restaurant’s team and I are also thrilled to immerse ourselves in the warmth of the Midwest. Great food brings people together, and we can’t wait to welcome guests into the restaurant and become part of this great community.”

The restaurant aims to offer a "casually elegant and approachable atmosphere," with seating for more than 160 guests at a time inside the 5,656-square-foot space, which includes a bar and lounge, a seasonal patio and more.

The open-concept kitchen, situated "at the heart of the room," will give diners a front-row view of all the action and ingredients.

Before becoming a restaurant space, the location was occupied by Oswald Pharmacy from 1930 to 1980.

"The bar’s custom millwork will reference the apothecary store formerly in the space, introducing modern details while retaining the artful character, and local vernacular, including the original limestone wall made from the abandoned quarry, now Centennial Beach," according to Ramsay's team.

Ramsay previously opened Gordon Ramsay Burger in Chicago in December 2021 and is also planning to debut another concept in Chicago called Hell's Kitchen. The restaurant, which is inspired by the Fox television series with the same name, will be located at 508 N. State St.