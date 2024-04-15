Second measles case confirmed in suburban Cook County

Officials have confirmed a second case of measles in a suburban Cook County residents, with no known links to an outbreak reported at a Chicago migrant shelter this year.

According to the latest updates from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 64 confirmed cases of measles in Illinois this year.

The new Cook County case was described as a “community-acquired” case in an unvaccinated adult, and there is no known link to cases associated with a migrant shelter in Chicago.

Cases have also recently been confirmed in Lake, DuPage, and Will counties, in addition to cases in Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the Cook County Department of Public Health, the individual spent time at Cicero’s Super Mercado Torres, located at 5310 West 25th Street, between April 6 and 10.

April 6: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

April 7: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

April 9: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

April 10: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Those who were at the location at the above times but are vaccinated are “most likely safe,” but unvaccinated individuals, or those experiencing measles symptoms, should contact their physician for a medical evaluation, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. If infected, individuals could develop symptoms up to 21 days following exposure, and are contagious up to four days before the rash appears.

Measles is spread through the air through cough and sneezes. Children younger than 5 years old and adults older than 20 are most likely to suffer from complications.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, 1-in-5 people who get measles will need to be hospitalized.

Residents can check their vaccination status through the IDPH’s Vax Verify service.