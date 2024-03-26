What can parents do to keep children safe amid measles outbreak in Chicago area? Experts weigh in

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

As measles cases continue to spread, particularly in young children, in Chicago and some area suburbs, many parents might be wondering how they can keep their children safe and who is most at-risk?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Not all children are or can be vaccinated.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, 26 cases have been reported in the city as of March 25, many of which are associated with a shelter for arriving migrants in the city's Pilsen neighborhood. Of those 26 cases, 19 are in children under the age of 5.

Cases have also been reported in Will County and Lake County in the Chicago area.

CDPH warned that measles infections can cause serious health complications, especially in children under the age of 5.

"Around one out of every five people who get measles will need to be hospitalized, and people can have long term complications as well," CPDH Medical Director Dr. Brian Borah told NBC Chicago. "Vaccines are the safest and most effective way to protect yourself from measles, and it is critically important that as many people get vaccinated as possible to protect those around them who are not eligible for the vaccine, such as young infants and people with weakened immune systems."

So what can parents do, especially if they have children not yet old enough for vaccination?

Even those old enough for their first dose of the vaccine have some protection.

“One dose of the measles vaccine is 93 percent effective,” said Dr. Sharon Welbel, chair of hospital epidemiology and infection control at Cook County Health. “However, in areas where outbreaks are occurring, if a child is unable to get vaccinated - because they are younger than six months - or has only had one dose – because they are 6 – 11 months old, or for other reasons - parents should limit their child’s exposures to large crowds and other children and frequently clean hands, especially after touching high-touch objects, such as door handles.”

In Illinois, children are required to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine in order to attend K-12 schools.

Due to the rising cases, however, Chicago is asking families with children under the age of 5 at the shelter to keep their children out of childcare or preschool until 21 days after they can receive their second dose, or 21 days after their last known exposure for those still not old enough for vaccination. (More on the city's new guidelines here)

What is measles?

According to the World Health Organization, "measles is a highly contagious, serious airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications and death."

While the virus can affect anyone, it is most prevalent in children.

"Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body," the WHO reports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles is considered "one of the most congtagious diseases."

"So contagious that if one person has it, up to 90% of the people close to that person who are not immune will also become infected," the CDC reports.

What are the symptoms of measles?

The first symptoms can show anywhere from seven to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

It often begins with symptoms like:

high fever (may spike to more than 104°)

cough

runny nose (coryza)

red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Once symptoms begin, things can escalate.

Two to three days after symptom onset, something known as "koplik spots" can appear.

"Tiny white spots (Koplik spots) may appear inside the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin," the CDC reports.

Three to five days after symptom onset, a rash will likely begin.

"It usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet," the CDC states, adding:

Small raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots.

The spots may become joined together as they spread from the head to the rest of the body.

When the rash appears, a person’s fever may spike to more than 104° Fahrenheit.

How does it spread?

Measles spreads when an infected person sneezes or coughs, according to the CDC.

"If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected," the agency stated.

The virus can live in an airspace for up to two hours after an infected person leaves, officials say.

How long is someone with measles contagious?

Those with measles can spread it to others anywhere from four days before their rash appears to four days after, per the CDC.

How effective is the measles vaccine and how many shots do you need?

According to the CDC, two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles, while one dose is about 93% effective.

Typically, the first dose is given to children between 12-15 months of age. The second dose is received between 4 and 6 years of age, though those without immunization record can receive the vaccine "as soon as possible."

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, "most Chicagoans are routinely vaccinated in childhood and therefore not at high risk."

"Anyone who is not vaccinated against measles should do so," CDPH said in a release. "MMR vaccine is available at most doctor’s offices and pharmacies. Illinois children as young as 10 years-old can get vaccinated at pharmacies under Illinois law. CDPH Immunization clinics provide MMR vaccine for no out-of-pocket cost to any child 0–18 years and uninsured adults 19 and older."

The CDC reports people who received two doses of the vaccine as children are "protected for life" and do not need booster doses.

"Very few people—about three out of 100—who get two doses of measles vaccine will still get measles if exposed to the virus," the CDC notes. "Experts aren’t sure why. It could be that their immune systems didn’t respond as well as they should have to the vaccine. But the good news is, fully vaccinated people who get measles seem more likely to have a milder illness. And fully vaccinated people seem also less likely to spread the disease to other people, including people who can’t get vaccinated because they are too young or have weakened immune systems."

How can I find out if I received the measles vaccine?

Those looking to find out if they are vaccinated can check their immunization records here or ask their health care providers.

"The key to preventing measles is vaccination. If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get the vaccine," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo Ige said. "If you are unsure whether you’ve been vaccinated, ask your healthcare provider to find out if you need an MMR. If your child is 1 year old or older, and has never received the MMR vaccine, contact your child's pediatrician to discuss how your child can get caught up with their vaccines."