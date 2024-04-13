Measles case confirmed in DuPage County resident

A measles case has been confirmed in a DuPage County resident, marking the county's first case since 2009, health officials said. The source of infection is currently unknown, as the case does not appear to be linked to the Chicago outbreak.

According to health officials, the individual diagnosed with measles has received outpatient medical care and is recovering.

There have not been any exposure locations identified in DuPage County, though several exposure locations in Chicago from April 2 to April 10 have been identified, and can be found here.

Health officials advise that unvaccinated individuals, or those who are unsure about their vaccination status, and were at any of the exposure locations in Chicago may have been exposed to measles.

Individuals who have been vaccinated against measles are likely protected and are advised to monitor for symptoms for 21 days.

Guidelines for what to do next if you've been exposed and are unvaccinated can be found on Chicago's measles dashboard.

Those who are unsure about their vaccination status are encouraged to review their immunization records or contact their healthcare provider to ensure they are up to date with vaccinations.