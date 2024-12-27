Health & Wellness

Flu, RSV, COVID on the rise in Chicago area as people gather for holidays

Doctors are seeing a flurry of patients this week, following Christmas

By Lexi Sutter

NBC Universal, Inc.

‘Tis the season for celebration, and unfortunately, sickness. And it appears the Chicago area is not immune.

“We have definitely seen an uptick in illnesses coming through,” said Dr. Santina Wheat of Northwestern Medicine.

Doctors across the area are asking people to stay on guard as they continue to gather this holiday season.

A new way to test illnesses this year is making it easier for Wheat to diagnose people. She said she’s seeing a little bit of everything.

“This year we have testing that lets us do one test and it gives us a lot of results,” Dr. Wheat explained. “We can just use one test and get an answer of if someone needs antibiotics or not, or just fluid and rest.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the state’s respiratory illness level was upgraded this week from low to moderate.

Prior to Christmas, doctors saw an uptick in patients admitted to hospitals across the state for treatment of COVID, RSV and the Flu. Doctors said the best way to combat illness, is by preventing them and getting vaccinated.

“We have to remember we all have those vulnerable people within us, our families,” said Dr. Juanita Mora. “People on chemotherapy, high blood pressure, little babies with no immune system. So part of this keeping everyone healthy, so we keep everyone protected.”

The age-old rules still apply. Make sure to wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose if you cough or sneeze, and if you have a fever, stay home.

