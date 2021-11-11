First Snowfall Expected in Chicago Area Friday: Here's What to Watch

Chicago will likely see its first traces of snow for the season on Friday, with further accumulation expected throughout the weekend.

After a stretch of mild weather and above-average temperatures, the Chicago area is in for some massive changes in the coming days.

While Thursday proved to be a rainy day for much of the area, things are expected to dry up heading into the evening hours.

As temperatures continue to plunge, some mixed precipitation, possibly snow, is expected to begin Friday. By the early afternoon and evening hours, that precipitation could turn to strictly snow showers throughout the region, possibly impacting the afternoon commute.

The showers are expected to begin around 10 a.m. and continue through about 8 p.m., with widespread scattered snow expected by midday on Friday.

Models show anywhere from 50-80% of the area could experience snow.

Fortunately for drivers, the snow isn’t likely to stick due to warm ground conditions, as well as high temperatures that are still expected to barely creep above the 40-degree mark, but untreated locations, including bridge decks and overpasses, could still become slick, so drivers are encouraged to take precautions.

Things will dry out temporarily heading into Saturday, but by the evening hours, light snow showers are expected to return, especially to the northern suburbs, as a clipper system begins to zip its way through the Chicago area.

That precipitation is expected to stick around for part of Sunday, with some mixed precipitation possible in southern areas of the NBC 5 viewing area and more snow showers possible in the northern suburbs and into northwest Indiana.

The NBC 5 Storm Team will continue to hone its forecasts as the low-pressure and clipper systems approach, and you can find more information on the NBC 5 app.