Skipper David Ross engaged in a heated discussion with the umpires in between innings during the coveted Crosstown Series between the White Sox and Cubs. For his animated arguments, he was ejected from the game.

Unbeknownst to those watching, Ross was arguing about a balk call that he presumably claimed should've penalized -- but wasn't called -- White Sox rookie pitcher Lane Ramsey. Ross likely argued Ramsey's leg-rocking motion while coming to a set position should be called a balk.

Though, the CloseCallSports YouTube channel intricately explained why Ross' argument is invalid, and why Ramsey's motions on the mound are perfectly legal.

The video starts around the 2:12 mark, first displaying Kyle Hendricks' thoughts on Ross' ejection after the game.

"That situation today was just weird," Hendricks said after the game. "A blatant balk that just was missed. He, obviously, was right and had his right to be upset. There are just things like that that can't happen in big spots in the game."

Looking back at the tape, during the sixth inning, Ramsey threw 16 pitches in the frame. Ironically, he earned the win on the night, the first of his MLB career.

Throughout his appearance, Ramsey rocks his legs while coming to a set position. It's not a balk because that motion is not naturally associated with the pitch, but with his coming set. He legally pauses during his set before delivering the ball to home plate. When you run through all 13 qualifications of MLB's balk rulings, none of them apply.

His motion is not to be confused with Luis Arraez's notorious rock-a-baby motion MLB banned this season. That motion is directly associated with his pitching motion, and very well can be argued as a delay in the game.

Ross mimicks footwork and hand-and-glove separation while arguing with Tripp Gibson, the third base umpire. It becomes overwhelmingly clear he was upset with Ramsey's habitual motion on the mound with a runner on base.

Unfortunately, for the Cubs, the umpires made the right call in not calling Ramsey for a balk during the inning. Ross was ejected after his animated argument with the umpires and admitted some form of defeat after the game.

"We had a disagreement. Me and the umpire. A battle I didn't win," Ross said.

