Virus Updates: NYC Reports 0 Virus Deaths; Alaska Sets Daily Record of New Cases

Florida on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any one state since the beginning of the pandemic, NBC Miami reported.

According to the state's Department of Health statistics, 15,299 people tested positive, shattering the previous record -- 11,694 cases -- set in California four days ago.

Meanwhile, officials in Houston, Texas, called on Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a stay-at-home order as hospitals strain to accommodate an onslaught of patients sick with the new coronavirus.

Earlier in the weekend, President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington. The president has so far resisted wearing a mask, even as Vice President Mike Pence endorsed wearing masks as the coronavirus gained ground this summer.

Nationwide, there have been more than 3.3 million cases of the coronavirus and some 135,900 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

New York City Reports 0 COVID-19 Deaths for First Time Since April

According to initial data reported by the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, no one died from the virus in New York City on July 11. Officials recorded no confirmed deaths the day before as well, but did have two probable deaths.

The department's data shows there hasn't been a day without a coronavirus-related death since March 13, two days after the first reported death.

Each sign of progress in New York has come in the shadow of an ever-growing national spike that continues to plague the U.S. crisis, NBC New York reported.

Should Your State Reopen?

For states considering lifting quarantine measures, the official guidelines propose either a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases within two weeks or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests.

As shown below, when you compare yesterday’s new case count with that of two weeks ago, the number is often lower, simply because the counts fluctuate. Critics call the measures vague and ultimately because they aren’t binding, some states are choosing to reopen whether they meet the criteria or not.

Alaska Sets Daily Record With 116 New Coronavirus Cases

There were 116 new COVID-19 cases reported across Alaska Sunday, the highest daily increase so far in the state.

There was one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported in Alaska, The Anchorage Daily News reported.

The state Department of Health and Social Services said 93 of the new cases involved Alaska residents and 23 involved non-residents.

The new cases reported Sunday break a previous record set the day before, when the state reported 77 cases.

Texas Positivity Rate Reaches Record High

The positivity rate in Texas jumped to 16.33% Saturday, up from the previous high of 15.85%, recorded on April 12. An increase in the positivity rate indicates an increase in the spread of the virus, not an increase in testing for the virus.

The number eclipsed 10% on June 23 and has climbed steadily since that date, NBC DFW reported.