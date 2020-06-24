NYC Marathon

NYC Marathon Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The 50th running of the world's biggest footrace was scheduled to take place Nov. 1; it's only the second cancellation ever

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2020 TCS New York City Marathon has been cancelled, four months in advance but with fears of coronavirus still in mind, New York Road Runners said Wednesday.

The race was scheduled for Nov. 1.

"New York Road Runners (NYRR), the event organizer, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of the City of New York, have made the decision to cancel the world’s largest marathon due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event," the organization said in a statement.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Coronavirus Pandemic 2 hours ago

Trump Administration to End Federal Support for COVID-19 Testing Sites

3 hours ago

Flu Vaccine Was Disappointing Vs. Some Strains Last Season

Nearly 54,000 people finished last year's 26.2-mile marathon, making it the world's largest ever, NYRR has said. The race has an economic impact on the city in the hundreds of millions of dollars, dealing another blow to a deeply disrupted local economy.

This is only the second cancellation in the race's 50-year history; the other was in 2012, due to Hurricane Sandy.

NYRR said in a statement that runners registered for this years race have the option of either getting a refund, complimentary entry into the race in 2021, 2022 or 2023; or they can donate their registration to to kids programs at the nonprofit.

Additionally, runners registered for this year's race will also be able to compete in a virtual version of the marathon from Oct. 17 to Nov. 1.

Organizers of the Boston Marathon previously postponed and then cancelled this year's race as well, citing the pandemic.

NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

This article tagged under:

NYC Marathon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us