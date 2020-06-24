NYC Marathon Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The 2020 TCS New York City Marathon has been cancelled, four months in advance but with fears of coronavirus still in mind, New York Road Runners said Wednesday.

The race was scheduled for Nov. 1.

"New York Road Runners (NYRR), the event organizer, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of the City of New York, have made the decision to cancel the world’s largest marathon due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event," the organization said in a statement.

Nearly 54,000 people finished last year's 26.2-mile marathon, making it the world's largest ever, NYRR has said. The race has an economic impact on the city in the hundreds of millions of dollars, dealing another blow to a deeply disrupted local economy.

This is only the second cancellation in the race's 50-year history; the other was in 2012, due to Hurricane Sandy.

NYRR said in a statement that runners registered for this years race have the option of either getting a refund, complimentary entry into the race in 2021, 2022 or 2023; or they can donate their registration to to kids programs at the nonprofit.

Additionally, runners registered for this year's race will also be able to compete in a virtual version of the marathon from Oct. 17 to Nov. 1.

Organizers of the Boston Marathon previously postponed and then cancelled this year's race as well, citing the pandemic.

NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.