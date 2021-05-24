Illinois Coronavirus Updates: United Center Vaccination Site Changes

The United Center is closing the walk-up portion of its COVID vaccinations Monday.

Meanwhile, Illinois health officials say that nearly 7,800 coronavirus cases have been linked to various variants of the virus.

United Center to End Walk-Up COVID Vaccinations Monday

The mass vaccination site at the United Center opened on March 9 under a federal pilot program and run by a coalition of federal, state and local officials.

The site has operated seven days a week and was originally slated to be open for eight weeks with the ability to administer 6,000 shots per day at full capacity, officials said. Those doses have been provided directly from the federal government and not diverted from the supply sent to Chicago or Illinois.

Earlier this month, the site shifted from administering the two-dose vaccines for walk-ins to the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Chicago Department of Public Health says the United Center has administered almost 287,000 vaccine doses since March 9. Its end date was pushed back because of its success in administering shots, officials said.

The drive-thru vaccinations using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to remain open through next month.

943 New COVID Cases, 24 Additional Deaths, 60K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 943 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 24 additional deaths and more than 60,000 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new case numbers bring the state to 1,375,508 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.

The 24 additional deaths reported Sunday bring the state to 22,623 fatalities related to the virus, with another 2,378 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVDI-19 fatalities.

State officials say that 60,746 new COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s average number of daily vaccinations to 75,546 over the last week.

According to officials, more than five million Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated, representing approximately 39.79% of the state’s population.

More Than 7,800 COVID Cases in Illinois Linked to Variant Coronavirus Strains

Illinois health officials say that nearly 7,800 coronavirus cases have been linked to various variants of the virus, including more than 5,100 cases involving a more-contagious strain of the virus that originated in the United Kingdom.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has identified 5,188 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus during the pandemic. That variant, which has been shown in studies to spread more rapidly than other strains, was first identified in Dec. 2020 in the United States, and was originally detected in the UK.

While the UK strain is the primary variant currently identified in Illinois, the P.1 variant, which originated in Brazil, is becoming more prevalent as well. According to officials, 1,967 COVID cases are tied to the variant, which was first detected in the United States in January.

Officials say that approximately 504 cases of coronavirus have been tied to the B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants of the virus, which is believed to have originated in California last year. Another 94 cases are linked to the B.1.351 variant, which is believed to have originated in South Africa in Oct. 2020 and was first detected in the U.S. in January.

Fake Vaccine Cards: Warnings Issued as CDC Guidelines Change

With many wondering whether or not COVID vaccine cards will be required as proof of vaccination now that masking guidelines have changed, concerns over fake vaccine cards are rising.

Searches for the fraudulent cards have risen since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its masking guidance to allow fully vaccinated individuals to go maskless in most settings. Illinois and Chicago also adjusted their mandates accordingly this week.

Searches for "fake vaccine card" spiked last week in Illinois following the CDC's announcement and again soared following Illinois' masking update, according to Google Trends.

Recurring Symptoms Found to be Leading Reason COVID Patients Return to Hospitals, Study Shows

The leading reason for COVID-19 patients to be hospitalized again within 30 days of discharge is returning coronavirus symptoms, a study from Northwestern Medicine found.

Patients returning to the hospital were experiencing recurring symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, fatigue and respiratory distress, according to the study.

The study also found that patients with a history of neurological disorders before COVID were more likely to return to the hospital for additional treatment, otherwise known as a "COVID Reencounter."

The study noted, however, that steroid treatment during the initial hospitalization could reduce the risk for COVID symptom recurrence leading to emergency care.

Illinois Phase 5: When State Could Fully Reopen and What Else You Need to Know

Barring a significant rise in COVID-19 metrics, Illinois could lift all capacity limitations and fully reopening its economy as soon as June 11.

But what exactly will it look like, and what changes will be put into place?

Phase 5 will remove capacity limits and restrictions on all sectors of the economy, with "businesses, schools and recreation resuming normal operations with new safety guidance and procedures," according to state officials.

Conventions, festivals and large events will also be able to resume, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Vaccines: Efficacy and Potential for Booster Shots

As vaccinations continue across the U.S. with children as young as 12 become eligible, how effective is each vaccine and when could booster shots be needed?

According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available each offer protection.

Children Now Make Up Majority of Chicago's Daily COVID Cases: Top Doc

In the last week, children made up the majority of Chicago's daily COVID cases, data shows, but they are not becoming hospitalized or dying from the virus, according to the city's top doctor.

Recent data indicates those in the infant to 17-year-old age group are now making up the most coronavirus cases in the city when compared to other ages.

Chicago is currently averaging 289 cases per day, based on a seven-day rolling average. Those between the ages of 0 and 17 are reporting 63 average cases per day in the city. The next highest group is 18- to 29-year-olds, who are reporting an average of 59 new cases per day.

Children in the youngest age range, however, have reported no hospitalizations or deaths with recent cases, according to the city's data from the last seven days. Those in the 18- to 29-year-old range reported three hospitalizations, but no deaths.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said while "there's more cases in kids" currently, it is likely due to the fact that children under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccination yet and those between the ages of 12 and 15 only recently became eligible.

Chicago Block Parties Can Return This Summer Without Bounce Houses

Block parties can return to Chicago this summer, officials announced Thursday, without bounce houses, among additional mitigations in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Facebook Live that the Department of Transportation would begin accepting permits for block parties starting June 6, with gatherings set to begin July 5.

"I do just want to highlight, of course, that we are continuing to measure all the health metrics," Arwady said. "This is assuming that we continue to see progress here, but we're feeling optimistic about it, you know. You've heard us say sort of June/July is when we really expect to kind of be more widely open."

Due to the pandemic, Arwady said officials will require that planners notify neighbors of the event and recommend that those attending who are eligible receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Illinois School Board Votes to Adopt Resolution Requiring In-Person Learning in the Fall

The Illinois State Board of Education voted to adopt a resolution requiring schools to resume in-person learning for the fall school year, with few exceptions.

The resolution, which was opposed by many parents who offered public comment ahead of the board's Wednesday vote, was passed unanimously.

The daily in-person learning requirement is "subject to favorable public health conditions" and would begin at the start of the 2021-22 school year, under the guidelines.

The resolution supports a declaration made by State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala, a spokesperson for ISBE said in a statement. It includes one exception to in-person learning, however, stating that remote learning "would still be required for students who are both not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and also under a quarantine order." It also states that students who don't meet that criteria "may be eligible for home/hospital instruction."

Where You Still Need to Wear Your Mask in Illinois – Even If You're Vaccinated

Illinois has new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents following guidance from the CDC. So what does that mean for you and when will you still need your mask? Here's a breakdown:

Fully vaccinated people can, per the CDC and IDPH:

Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance

Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel

Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States

Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings

Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic

Refrain from routine screening testing if feasible

But fully vaccinated people should continue to:

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations

Fully vaccinated people should also continue to wear a well-fitted mask in:

Crowded indoor settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters

If you travel, you will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations

Schools and daycares

In Illinois, residents should continue wearing masks on public transportation, in congregate facilities and in healthcare settings regardless of their vaccination status, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. Masks will also continue to be required in schools and daycares in the state.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you will need to wear a mask in most instances.