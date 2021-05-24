Coronavirus in Illinois: 933 New COVID Cases, 10 Deaths, 36K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 933 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 36,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,376,411 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,633, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 33,010 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 24.2 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate stayed at 2.2% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days dipped slightly to 2.7%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 36,358 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 76,133 doses.

As of Sunday, the state has administered over 10.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, with 65% of Illinois adults having received at least one dose and 48% fully vaccinated.

As of midnight, 1,393 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 334 are in ICU beds and 180 are currently on ventilators in the state.