White Sox Increase Capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field Starting Monday

The White Sox will increase the capacity limit at Guaranteed Rate Field to 60% starting Monday.

The Sox will allow approximately 24,300 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field starting Monday for the series against the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced earlier this month.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Cubs will also allow 60% capacity at Wrigley Field beginning with the three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on May 28, the team said.

Health and safety protocols previously in place at both ballparks will remain, including mask mandates, cashless transactions, mobile ticketing and more.

The new capacity limits were designated with approval from Illinois and Chicago officials as the state and city have moved into the new Bridge Phase of the state's reopening plan.

The Bridge Phase is a transition period that will allow for higher capacity limits at places like museums, zoos and spectator events as well as increased business operations ahead of a full reopening with no capacity limits in the final Phase 5.