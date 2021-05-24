United Center to End Walk-Up COVID Vaccinations Monday

The United Center is closing the walk-up portion of its COVID vaccinations Monday, officials say.

The location has been open longer than the eight weeks it was expected to operate.

The mass vaccination site at the United Center opened on March 9 under a federal pilot program and run by a coalition of federal, state and local officials.

The site has operated seven days a week and was originally slated to be open for eight weeks with the ability to administer 6,000 shots per day at full capacity, officials said. Those doses have been provided directly from the federal government and not diverted from the supply sent to Chicago or Illinois.

Earlier this month, the site shifted from administering the two-dose vaccines for walk-ins to the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Chicago Department of Public Health says the United Center has administered almost 287,000 vaccine doses since March 9.

The drive-thru vaccinations using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to remain open through next month.