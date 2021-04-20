Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Travel Order Set for Update, COVID Mitigation Changes

Chicago is set to update its travel order Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Illinois reveals changes to its COVID mitigation plan as vaccinations continue across the state.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Watch Live: Lightfoot, Chicago's Top Doc to Visit Chicago State University Mass Vaccination Clinic

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Arwady will join Chicago State University President Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott for a visit of CSU’s mass vaccination clinic.

The visit is set for 9:30 a.m. in the Emil & Patricia A. Jones Convocation Center.

The visit is set for 9:30 a.m. in the Emil & Patricia A. Jones Convocation Center.

Chicago's Travel Order Scheduled for Update Tuesday

Chicago's travel order is expected to be updated Tuesday under the schedule set by city officials.

The order, which details where states currently stand and dictates guidelines for travelers, is updated every other Tuesday, with the last update taking place on April 6.

As of the last update, 24 states as well as the District of Columbia were listed under the order's "orange tier," which requires a quarantine or pre-arrival negative test before coming to Chicago. The lesser "yellow tier" includes 25 states and Puerto Rico.

Study: Single COVID Vaccine Dose Insufficient for Individuals Who Had Mild Cases of Virus

Researchers at Northwestern University’s Institute for Policy Research say a new study has indicated that one dose of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines does not provide sufficient protection against the virus in individuals who had previously had mild or asymptomatic cases of the disease, meaning that those individuals are still advised to get both doses of the vaccine.

According to a press release from the researchers, the study had examined whether individuals who had previous mild or asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus could achieve a high-level of immunity with only one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, rather than the recommended two doses.

The study did not investigate the differences between mild COVID cases and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in terms of the robustness of immune response.

Read more here.

Illinois Reopening Plan: Regions Won't Automatically Trigger New Mitigations, Even if They Hit Metrics

Illinois' 11 regions will not automatically see any new COVID-19 mitigations, even if they hit the metrics that previously automatically triggered more restrictions, state health officials said Monday.

All of the state's regions remain in Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan, where they've been since February.

Previously, a region would move from Phase 4 to Tier 1 mitigations if it saw a test positivity rate ≥ 8% for three consecutive days over a 14-day monitoring period (7-day average) OR a sustained increase in test positivity rate (7-day average over 7 of 10 days) and either (A) Sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average over 7 of 10 days), or (B) Staffed hospital and ICU beds < 20% for three consecutive days (3-day average).

But state health officials said Monday that regions will no longer automatically trigger Tier 1 mitigations, even if they hit those metrics amid another rise in cases and hospitalizations.

"The resurgence mitigation plan was designed before we had vaccines," Illinois Department of Public Health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said in a statement Monday.

Details here.

Pfizer vs. Moderna Vaccines: Side Effects, Efficacy and More

As many Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments shift to doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in wake of a recommended pause in Illinois and Chicago, what can those who were once anticipating the single-shot vaccine now expect?

Though the pause in the J&J vaccine is likely only temporary, both the city and state have already switched many vaccination clinics and events to one of the remaining vaccines available.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he believes the U.S. will likely resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as early as this week, though it could come with a warning or restriction attached.

Here's a breakdown of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, their potential side effects and how effective they are believed to be.

Chicago COVID Vaccine Eligibility Opened to All Residents Ages 16 and Up Monday

Chicago opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older Monday, one week after the rest of Illinois.

The shift to Phase 2 eligibility comes as the city announces that more than 1 million residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Opening vaccine eligibility to all adults in Chicago is another important milestone in our goal of vaccinating everyone, and moving past the pandemic to reopen our city safely,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot also issued a reminder that vaccine supply continues to remain limited throughout the city, encouraging people to remain patient.

Read more here.

Chicago High Schools Reopen After Union Approval

Chicago’s public high schools reopened Monday for the first time since the nation’s third-largest school district went fully remote amid the coronavirus pandemic over a year ago.

The Chicago Teachers Union announced Sunday that its members overwhelmingly approved a reopening plan that includes helping students 16 and older and their families get COVID-19 vaccines, with priority given to certain ZIP codes hit hard by the pandemic. Also included in the agreement with Chicago Public Schools is more leeway for educators to work remotely, like if they don’t have in-person students that day.

Read more here.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,666 New COVID Cases, 10 Deaths, 115K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 2,666 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths in the last day, along with over 115,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Sunday brings the state total to 1,302,241 cases since the pandemic began. The 10 additional deaths rose the total death toll to 21,663, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 70,106 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 21.7 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity dropped Sunday, with 4% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days also dropped to 4.7%, according to IDPH data.

Read more here.

What Makes You More Likely to Get Side Effects From COVID Vaccine?

Side effects are possible after receiving either one or two doses of any of the coronavirus vaccines currently being administered in the U.S., but not everyone experiences them. Experiencing side effects isn't necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it's a sign your body is responding.

So what makes someone more likely to experience them than others?

Women and younger people are more likely to report side effects, experts say, while side effects could also vary depending on whether or not you've had coronavirus.

People are more likely to report side effects after their second dose, Chicago's top doctor said, echoing reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But not getting side effects isn't negative, health experts say.

Read more here.