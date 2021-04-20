COVID vaccine

Cook County to Release 10K COVID Vaccine Appointments Tuesday

The appointments are set to be released at noon and will include doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cook County is set to release 10,000 COVID vaccine appointments Tuesday afternoon.

The appointments are set to be released at noon and will include doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

"Following the expansion of eligibility on April 12, appointments will be available for individuals 16 years or older," Cook County Health said in a release. "The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17 year olds. As such, it is important for these individuals to schedule at a Pfizer site."

Local

chicago travel order 1 hour ago

Chicago Travel Order Set for Update Tuesday

Chicago news 1 hour ago

The Morning Rundown: Today's Top Headlines to Start Your Day

The county noted that those ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for their appointments.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988 Monday – Frida between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

Meanwhile, Aurora also announced it is offering first-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments between April 20-27 at its mass vaccination site located at 970 N. Lake St. Appointments can be made at Kanevax.org.

This article tagged under:

COVID vaccineKane Countycook county covid vaccineaurora covid vaccinekane county covid vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us