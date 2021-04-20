Cook County to Release 10K COVID Vaccine Appointments Tuesday

Cook County is set to release 10,000 COVID vaccine appointments Tuesday afternoon.

The appointments are set to be released at noon and will include doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

"Following the expansion of eligibility on April 12, appointments will be available for individuals 16 years or older," Cook County Health said in a release. "The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17 year olds. As such, it is important for these individuals to schedule at a Pfizer site."

The county noted that those ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for their appointments.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988 Monday – Frida between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

Meanwhile, Aurora also announced it is offering first-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments between April 20-27 at its mass vaccination site located at 970 N. Lake St. Appointments can be made at Kanevax.org.