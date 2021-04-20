Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,587 New COVID Cases, 9 Deaths, 81K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 2,587 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths in the last day, along with nearly 82,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Tuesday bring the state total to of 1,306,787 cases since the pandemic began. The nine additional deaths rose the total death toll to 21,694, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 47,506 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 21.7 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity dipped Tuesday, with 3.8% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days also dipped to 4.5%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 81,963 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, though the number did not initially include doses administered at Walgreens because of a technical glitch. The vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 122,531 doses.

As of Tuesday, the state has administered over 8.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 9,930,945 doses.

As of midnight, 2,288 patients were hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 522 are in ICU beds and 223 are currently on ventilators in the state.