Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Restrictions in 3 Regions, Lightfoot and Pritzker Disagree

New restrictions took effect Wednesday in two Illinois regions as coronavirus metrics continue to rise, while more mitigations were also announced for Chicago under the state's criteria.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker publicly disagreed on those new restrictions, which include shutting down indoor dining and limiting the size of groups to 25.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today (Oct. 28):

Lightfoot Calls on Pritzker to Reconsider New Coronavirus Restrictions in Chicago

After Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced that new coronavirus restrictions will go into effect in the city of Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the governor to reconsider, saying she is concerned that the new mitigations could have dire consequences for already struggling businesses.

“I'm not sure that we're reaching the right people with the restrictions that are going to be imposed by the state and that's my concern,” she said.

Speaking on PBS’ “NewsHour,” Lightfoot said she was “very concerned” about the new regulations, warning they could have a massive impact on businesses in the city that are struggling amid the pandemic.

“If the governor’s order goes into effect, it’s really effectively shutting down a significant portion of our economy at a time when those same businesses are really hanging on by a thread,” she said. “So we’re going to try to continue our engagement with the governor and his team, but it’s not looking good.

“If we can’t convince him that other metrics should apply, then the shutdown unfortunately is going to take effect starting Friday,” she added.

The new restrictions will suspend indoor dining and bar service in the city beginning Friday, as well as limit the total number of people allowed to attend gatherings in the city at 25.

Lightfoot was asked if she disagreed with the Pritzker administration’s decision-making, and while she didn’t directly say the new restrictions were wrong, she said that the governor’s office should look at other metrics to help make determinations on where new restrictions should be implemented.

“I think that we’ve got to look at what our metrics are,” she said. “No question we’re seeing an uptick in cases, and we’re also seeing positivity (rates) going up, but hospitalizations are not at the breaking point like we feared back in the spring, and I think that’s an important metric. We’ve gotta be very surgical in the way we impose these new restrictions.”

Currently, the city of Chicago is seeing a positivity rate of 7.8%, which is under the state’s threshold to impose new restrictions. While hospitalizations have increased in the city on seven of the last 10 days, hospital bed availability in the event of a surge in COVID-19 patients has risen slightly in recent days, now sitting at 25%.

While Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike have presented research that shows bars and restaurants are one of the primary locations where coronavirus is spreading, Lightfoot warned that the greater challenge is posed by what individuals are doing in their own homes.

“The truth is that where we're seeing the greatest challenges is in people's homes, in social settings that are not public,” she said. “That's harder to regulate to be sure but that's at least in Chicago where we're seeing the challenges. Two-thirds of the people that are testing positive and are talking to our case investigators are telling us that they got it from somebody that they knew and that they got it in a home or other social setting that's not in public.”

Lightfoot says her administration is looking to take “additional steps” to address concerns about gatherings in the homes of residents.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Pritzker's office said it does not intend to "make exceptions" to its mitigation strategy and will continue to work with businesses to secure access to millions in grants through emergency relief programs.

"Unfortunately, the virus doesn’t make exceptions, and it would be ill-advised to make exceptions to the rules we put in place as the best mitigations to stop the spread," the statement read. "As the CDC has noted, bars and restaurants are major places of transmission risk. We’ll continue to provide support to businesses that are hard hit through our $630 million in grants."

Roughly ‘1-in-50' Chicago Residents Could be Actively Infected With COVID-19: Arwady

Chicago health officials released staggering numbers Tuesday that show just how quickly the coronavirus is spreading in the city, with one estimate indicating that more than 57,000 residents could currently be infected with the virus.

During a weekly press conference discussing the city’s latest travel restrictions, Dr. Allison Arwady, the director of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said that approximately 8,213 Chicago residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and are currently considered to be “active” cases.

Those numbers are already high, but city health experts fear the virus could be even more widespread than that. According to Arwady, officials believe there could be between five and seven times as many active cases as are currently being reported, due to residents who haven’t been tested or who aren’t showing symptoms.

Based on the US Census Bureau’s estimate that there are roughly 2.7 million residents in Chicago, that would mean between 41,065 and 57,491 Chicago residents could have active COVID-19 infections.

Put another way, between 1-in-66 and 1-in-47 Chicago residents could be infected with the virus at this time.

“Just within the last three weeks, which again, when we think about the folks who are not diagnosed, one in 50 Chicagoans has been infected within the last three weeks,” Arwady said. “And if we look at our graphs, these looks similar to what we looked at last week.”

In all, more than 94,000 Chicago residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of those residents, 88% have recovered, while a reported 3,037, or 3% of those infected, have died, according to Arwady.

Chicago’s positivity rate and hospitalization rates have increased so dramatically that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that the city will see additional coronavirus mitigation rules beginning this weekend. All indoor bar and restaurant service will be suspended in the city, along with restrictions on gathering sizes and a ban on party buses within city limits.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the city has seen increases in its hospitalization rates seven of the last 10 days, and currently has 25% of its hospital beds available in the event of a surge in coronavirus cases. The city’s positivity rate now stands at 7.8% as of Tuesday, according to the latest available figures.

IDPH Designates Basketball as ‘Higher Risk' Activity Ahead of IHSA Winter Sports Meeting

On the eve of a special IHSA board meeting to announce new details about the fate of the winter high school sports season, Illinois health officials have moved basketball from being classified as a “moderate risk” sport to the “higher risk” category.

According to new guidelines released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the department assessed the risk for transmission associated with basketball, and found that it should be classified as a “higher risk” activity.

According to guidance issued by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, sports deemed to be “higher risk” can only currently play under Level 1 restrictions, which limits players to no-contact practices and training only.

“Basketball is played indoors with frequent close contacts to other players, which includes 10 on the court and often just as many on both benches, a single piece of shared equipment that is difficult to clean during the game, and an intensity level that makes masking more difficult,” the IDPH said in a press release.

Basketball now joins the state’s “higher risk” activity category, along with boxing, football, hockey and wrestling, among other sports.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that spread of the coronavirus “is of most concern” when it comes to activities involving high contact, and that while he understands that the state’s classification of basketball as a “high-risk” sport will likely cause disappointment among athletes and their parents, he says his administration is acting to help keep residents safe during the pandemic.

“Whether this year is their first time on the court or if its their senior season, this isn’t the news anyone wants to hear,” Pritzker said. “But this virus remains dangerous and deadly to kids and parents and grandparents, and this is the best thing we can do for the health and safety of families under the current circumstances.”

While it isn’t clear what that could mean for the winter basketball season, some clarity could be coming, as the IHSA will host a special board meeting on Wednesday to provide updates on its various winter sports, and to vote on the path forward for those activities.

Chicago's Top Doctor Warns Against Travel For Thanksgiving Amid Spiking Coronavirus Metrics

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increase in Chicago, the city's top doctor warned against traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday next month.

Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday that traveling "is a concern right now" ahead of Thanksgiving.

"When we are coming from Chicago or from Illinois and traveling out, we are bringing a potential risk of COVID," Arwady said. "When people are coming to Chicago for most of the country at this point, they're bringing an elevated risk of COVID."

Arwady said she is not planning to travel this Thanksgiving unless the city sees significant improvements on their coronavirus tracking map of the area.

"I would encourage you, especially if you normally are getting together with people who are older or have underlying health conditions, to think seriously about whether this is the year for travel," Arwady said.

Arwady added that the health department is specifically concerned about college students who may travel around the country over the Thanksgiving holiday, potentially heightening the already surging coronavirus metrics.

"My hope is that a month from now we'll be in a better place. But that's not the way the numbers are heading now," Arwady said.

Pritzker: 'This Could Look Worse Than Anything We Saw in the Spring'

In response to increases in coronavirus positivity rates and hospitalizations across the state, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the new wave could be worse than people expect.

As Chicago sees a surge in COVID-19 metrics, Pritzker enacted enhanced mitigations across the city, saying the situation "is bad and getting worse."

"We can’t ignore what is happening around us – because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring," Pritzker said.

He added that Chicago appeared to have the virus more under control than other Illinois regions, but that is no longer the case.

"Yes, we know more about how to fight this virus than we did in the spring, but there is no cure," Pritzker said. "We are aware of no treatment that prevents a patient from deteriorating to the point where they need hospital treatment. And the hospital treatments we do have are far from guaranteed to work."

Suburban Restaurant Wins Temporary Court Order to Serve Customers Indoors

A west suburban steakhouse is welcoming customers to dine inside at a time when many Chicago-area restaurants have been ordered by the state to stop indoor service due to a surge in the pandemic.

The owners of FoxFire in Geneva won a temporary court order that prevents state and local officials from enforcing an indoor dining ban that recently took effect in Kane, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties.

“To get the ruling gave this place a sense of relief," said chef/co-owner K. C. Gulbro. "It’s calmer. Everybody’s happy. They’re excited that something went their way."

Gulbro, who owns the restaurant with his father, said business had dropped 80% as a result of indoor dining restrictions this year.

Gulbro said his customers can have a chance to dine safely within established health guidelines, as a result of the temporary court order.

“We’re hoping that it expands to other restaurants,” Gulbro said. "We think it’s safe to be open and we think they should be, too."

A spokesperson for Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said the administration is disappointed the court has ruled against public health protections that keep people safe.

“This decision was made without briefing and is contrary to how many other Illinois state and federal courts have ruled on this matter. Positivity rates and hospitalizations are rising across the state; this public health crisis is not over. The administration will review the court’s order and determine the appropriate next steps,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General said "we are committed to continuing to defend the well-reasoned measures being implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout Illinois."

The matter is scheduled for a hearing in Kane County on Nov. 13.

You Can Still Eat Outside in Tents, Igloos in Chicago, Officials Say

Chicago will once again be forced to suspend indoor dining as the city triggers new coronavirus restrictions, but will that also restrict what's allowed for outdoor dining?

According to state officials, the new restrictions do not apply to structures like tents or igloos, which are commonly used in the city to allow more outdoor dining.

"Outdoor service in tents and igloos as well as pickup and delivery will continue," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

Due to continued increases in hospitalizations and positivity rates, Chicago will become the latest region to see intervention from the state, Pritzker announced Tuesday.

The new restrictions, which include gathering size limitations and the suspension of indoor dining and bar service, are set to take effect Friday.

Indoor Dining to Be Shut Down as Chicago Sees Increased COVID-19 Restrictions From State

One week after Chicago closed indoor bar service and began a curfew for many businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city, additional restrictions, including the suspension of indoor dining, will be added as the city's metrics trigger new mitigations from the state.

Chicago has seen continued increases in hospitalizations and positivity rates, making the city the latest region to trigger increased mitigations from the state, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday. The city is also only the second region to trigger these mitigations for two rising metrics at one time.

The new restrictions, which include gathering size limitations and the suspension of indoor dining and bar service, are set to take effect Friday.

"Region 11 is now averaging more than twice as many COVID-related hospital admissions per day as it was a month ago, with a positivity rate that has almost doubled since the beginning of October," Pritzker said in a release. "For a time late in the summer Chicago seemed to have this more under control than other regions of Illinois, but that’s no longer the case."

The news comes one day after state health officials said suburban Cook County and the Metro East regions will see such restrictions begin on Wednesday.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday afternoon that if such restrictions were announced "we will obviously support it."

As of Tuesday, Chicago's data indicated between 41,000 and 57,000 residents have active coronavirus infections, Arwady said. Over the last three weeks, one in 50 Chicagoans have been infected, she added.

"This is spreading and this is why we continue to recommend that you do not invite people into your home who do not live there," Arwady said in announcing the city would be adding Florida to its travel order.

In addition to a rise in cases, the city has also seen its hospitalizations spike.

"Unfortunately this is how we see it happen," Arwady said, adding that the city's metrics are "heading the wrong way." "Cases increase, then they spread it for a couple of weeks, hospitalization numbers tick up. Then it can take another week for ICU numbers, then ventilators, then deaths."

“Region 11 is now averaging more than twice as many COVID-related hospital admissions per day as it was a month ago, with a positivity rate that has almost doubled since the beginning of October,” Pritzker said in a statement, adding that "without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring."

It's not just a trend being seen in Chicago, however, according to Illinois' top public health official.

“When the first several regions started implementing mitigation measures, it was because the 7-day rolling test positivity was above 8% for three consecutive days,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “What we are starting to see now, first with suburban Cook County, and now with Chicago, is that mitigation measures are needed because COVID-19 hospital admissions are going up alongside increases in test positivity. Based on current trends, we soon could face reduced hospital bed availability and overwhelming our health care systems.”

Chicago Adds Florida to Quarantine List, Warns Michigan as Travel Order Updated

The city of Chicago on Tuesday added Florida to its emergency travel order, increasing the total number of locations on the city's quarantine list to 31 states plus Puerto Rico.

The city also warned that Michigan would likely be added next week, putting it instead on a "warning list," as the city has done with previous Midwestern states.

On the other side, West Virginia and Delaware could come off list next week if their numbers continue to decline.

Last week, city officials added five states - Colorado, Ohio, Delaware, West Virginia and Texas - to the quarantine list and did not remove any of the other states previously added. The week before, health officials added Indiana and three other states. Neighboring Wisconsin has also been on the list since mid-September.

The travel order currently covers 32 states and territories: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Travelers entering or returning to Chicago from "states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases" will need to quarantine "for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state" under the order, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says. Essential workers could be exempt from the quarantine requirement, however, as long as their employer certifies their work in writing.

States are added to the list if they have "a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average." If they fall below that threshold, they could be removed as well.

Chicago's travel order, which began on July 6, is evaluated every Tuesday, with any additions taking effect the following Friday. The order is set to remain in effect until further notice.

Illinois Reports 4,000 New Cases of Coronavirus, 46 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Illinois health officials reported 4,000 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 46 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Tuesday's new cases mark the sixth time in the last seven days that the state has reported 4,000 or more new cases of the virus. The new numbers bring the statewide total to 382,985 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The 46 new fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 9,568, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

A total of 62,074 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, with 7,388,290 performed during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate, on a steady rise for nearly all of October, increased to 6.4%, the highest it has been since early June.

Hospitalizations remain high in the state, rising to 2,758 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 595 are in intensive care units, while 241 are currently on ventilators.

Dr. Fauci Set to Speak at Virtual Chicago Event as Coronavirus Cases Spike

Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to speak at a virtual event for Chicago this week as the city grapples with increased coronavirus mitigations with cases and hospitalizations rising.

Fauci is scheduled to take part in a conversation titled "The Man Behind the Medicine" for Chicago Ideas at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

"Experience a unique and intimate conversation about the man the New York Times called 'The nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases' as he sheds the scrubs and chats about life, experiences and what drives his passion to help others," a release on the event states.

He is also expected to discuss rising COVID-19 numbers in Chicago, organizers said.

Those interested in watching the event, which is free, are asked to reserve their spot prior to the event.

‘It's Not Clear Who Will Succumb to This Virus:' Illinois' Top Doctor Urges All to Take COVID-19 Precautions

While older adults and those with pre-existing conditions have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, Illinois' top doctor has urged everyone to take precautions, reiterating it's not clear who will die from the virus.

For months, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike has pleaded for residents to take precautions, and even more so in recent weeks as the state has experienced a second surge in coronavirus cases.

"You've heard me say this and everyone a million times, wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your mask," she said Monday at a news conference alongside Gov. J.B. Pritzker at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. "Just to be clear, it's not pick two or three or pick your favorite one. It's all of them."

With the continued increases in cases and positivity rate, Ezike has warned people not to be "lax with getting infected," because the chances of survival are "good."

"As we know, it's not clear who will succumb to this virus or not," she stated. "...We have heard countless stories of individuals, even teenagers, with no known medical conditions that have succumbed to this virus."

On Friday, Ezike was brought to tears during the state's daily COVID-19 news briefing as she delivered difficult news concerning the second surge, stating she was "desperate to find a message that will work" to battle the pandemic.

"Hopefully after that, now, we can...put our boots back on and continue the fight, fight against the fatigue and then fight against the virus as well," she said Monday.

Pritzker: Illinois Has ‘No Current Plans' to Turn McCormick Place Into Field Hospital

With the state of Illinois seeing increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says there are no plans currently in place to turn Chicago’s McCormick Place into a field hospital to deal with a potential surge in patients.

The convention center, which was prepared as an emergency field hospital earlier this year before being decommissioned when coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to decrease, could still be used in that capacity in the future, but Pritzker says that advances in the treatment of coronavirus, and a better understanding of how the virus spreads, mean that the facility will not be used in that way during the current uptick in cases.

The governor says that the original spike in cases in March and April was one that was difficult to plan for and to project, but new knowledge gleaned from months of actions taken against the virus have shown that hospitals can take on the added load of coronavirus patients that the state is currently seeing.

Illinois Governor Says 'COVID Storm Coming' as State Metrics Continue to Rise

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday warned that "there seems to be a COVID storm coming" and urged residents to be prepared as the state's metrics continue rising.

"No matter where in Illinois you call home: as you go about your daily life, remember that this is not over," Pritzker said as he delivered his daily coronavirus press briefing.

The governor warned that six of the state's 11 healthcare regions will be under stricter mitigations this week, but more could soon follow.

Speaking from Peoria, which he said is currently in the best performing region in the state, the governor said no part of Illinois is currently immune to the rising metrics.

"Region 2, is currently the best performing of our state’s 11 Restore regions – but a 7.2 percent positivity average is nothing to write home about, and that’s on top of a slight uptick in hospitalizations this month after leveling off in August and September," Pritzker said.

But Region 2 isn't alone.

"Outside of Region 2, the remaining regions yet to experience heightened mitigations under the state plan are also trending in a bad direction. Region 11 – the City of Chicago – is now seeing an average positivity rate of 7.7, and Regions 3 and 6 are both at 7.8," he noted. "And Region 9, Lake and McHenry Counties, is reporting its first day of an average positivity rate above the 8 percent threshold, at 8.1 percent. If the region remains above the 8 percent threshold for the next two days, it could enter additional mitigations as soon as this week."

Already, Pritzker had announced two Illinois regions will soon be under new coronavirus restrictions as rising metrics triggered the state's mitigation plan.

Cook County Releases Statement to Residents Ahead of Added Restrictions

Suburban Cook County will be under heightened restrictions, including the suspension of indoor dining, beginning Wednesday as the area sees increases in its coronavirus positivity rate and hospitalizations.

Region 10, which holds all but Chicago in Cook County, became the first in Illinois to trigger the state's mitigation plan in multiple metrics simultaneously.

“We have seen eight days of increases in test positivity and seven days of increased hospital admissions,” Cook County Department of Health Co-Lead and Senior Medical Officer Dr. Rachel Rubin said in a statement, “The positivity rate is now 7.7%, up from 7.2% last week. Metrics like these prompted the state to mandate Tier 1 Resurgence Mitigations, similar to other counties with increased transmission.”

The positivity rate in Region 10 has ticked upward from 7.3% on Oct. 20 and to 7.5% on Oct. 21 and 7.7% on Oct. 22, continuing a slow upward trend, data from the state's health department showed. Hospitalizations are also going up, and the region only had an average of 25% availability on hospital beds in the event of a surge, along with a 30% ICU availability, as of Oct. 22.

"We are seeing test positivity across the state increase, but for Region 10, Suburban Cook County, we are also seeing a steady increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illness,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

“[Sunday] the state reported over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period. The numbers are very concerning and a wake-up call as we head into colder weather, flu season and the holidays,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a statement. “We are all experiencing COVID fatigue, but we must remain vigilant and continue practicing the commonsense strategies that have been proven to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

The county health department warned that recent studies have shown "when people gather indoors to drink and eat at parties, bars, or restaurants they are more likely to become lax in following physical distancing and masking guidelines."

"And taking the party home isn’t necessarily safer,” Cook County Department of Public Health Co-Lead and Senior Medical Officer Dr. Kiran Joshi said in a statement. “People are exposed to the virus and are bringing it home to their families and friends."

Joshi cautioned as Halloween and the holiday season approach.

"As tempting as it may be to celebrate Halloween with friends, even small gatherings pose significant risk – especially for loved ones who may be more vulnerable to serious illness," Joshi said.

This week, Region 10 and Region 4 will join four other healthcare regions in the state with additional coronavirus mitigation restrictions.

Suburban Cook County Residents Can Now Apply for $600 COVID-19 Relief Payments

Thousands of suburban Cook County residents experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for $600 payments as part of a new assistance program announced Monday.

The one-time payments will go to roughly 3,000 households "to support residents whose income is at or below 250% of the federal poverty level prior to March 1, 2020," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other county officials announced.

"Many families are having a hard time making ends meet due to job loss during the pandemic. With the unemployment numbers rising and many workers furloughed, it’s becoming impossible to live check by check,” Preckwinkle said in a statement. "This program will offer relief to more than 3,000 residents who are experiencing financial hardship and provide some assistance for those who are struggling to pay bills or take care of essential needs.”

The $2.1 million Cook County COVID-19 Recovery Resident Cash Assistance Program will be funded by the Federal Cares Act, Preckwinkle said.

The application process launched Monday and closes at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6.

To qualify, applicants must be a resident of suburban Cook County and will need to provide the following documents:

One form of government issued identification that includes your current residential address or two alternative forms of identification

Proof of your COVID-19 hardship due to unpaid leave, care for vulnerable or infected relatives, or loss of wages due to business or school closures.

Proof of household income meeting eligibility requirements.

Bank information including account and routing number if you choose to direct deposit. You can typically find this on a check.

Residents can also apply for water, heat, gas and electric assistance under utility assistance programs. That application process closes at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 30.

More information on either program can be found here.

2 More Illinois Regions to See Increased Restrictions As Rising Metrics Trigger Mitigations

Two Illinois regions will soon be under new coronavirus restrictions as rising metrics triggered the state's mitigation plan.

Region 10, which holds all but Chicago in Cook County, will see the suspension of indoor dining and bar service, among other limitations, put in place Wednesday as the area becomes the first in Illinois to trigger the state's mitigation plan in multiple metrics simultaneously.

Region 4, known as the Metro East region, will also see the return of increased restrictions just days after such rules were lifted in the southern Illinois area.

"Region 4 has had a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days. Region 10 has had eight consecutive days of increases in test positivity and seven days of increased hospital admissions making it the first region in the state to meet the metrics for additional mitigations in this way and surpass warning levels in two categories simultaneously," Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said in a release.

Region 4 had been under heightened restrictions for weeks beginning in the summer, but recently saw the mitigations lifted as its positivity rate declined. Now, the area will see such rules put back in place.

The positivity rate in Region 10 has ticked upward from 7.3% on Oct. 20 and to 7.5% on Oct. 21 and 7.7% on Oct. 22, continuing a slow upward trend, data from the state's health department showed. Hospitalizations are also going up, and the region only had an average of 25% availability on hospital beds in the event of a surge, along with a 30% ICU availability, as of Oct. 22.

"“We are seeing test positivity across the state increase, but for Region 10, Suburban Cook County, we are also seeing a steady increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illness,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “At the beginning of the pandemic, we were concerned about overwhelming our hospitals and we must take action now to prevent that possibility. We are entering flu season and our hospitals are facing both COVID-19 and flu admissions. The same things that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of flu. Please, wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear your mask. And make sure to get your flu shot.”

Regions 10 and 4 will now join four other healthcare regions in the state with additional coronavirus mitigation restrictions.

Kane, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties in the Chicago area saw added restrictions put in place beginning Friday. Region 5 in southeastern Illinois began the new measures on Thursday.

Region 1 in northern Illinois also saw a second tier of added restrictions beginning Sunday.

Several other regions in the Chicago area could potentially see additional rules put in place as well as they near the 8% positivity threshold set by the state.

Those regions include Chicago itself and Region 9, which includes McHenry and Lake counties.

“Much like the four areas already operating under Tier One or Tier Two of the plan – Northwestern Illinois, Southern Illinois, and Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Kane Counties – Region 4 triggered our 8 percent positivity average threshold, the second time it has done so since mid-summer," Pritzker said in a statement. "Region 10, on the other hand, is the first region in Illinois to earn additional mitigations not because of its positivity rate alone, but because its positivity rate and its COVID-related hospitalizations have both seen a sustained increase over the last 10 days.”

Here's a look at the full list of restrictions being added for Regions 4 and 10.

‘Overwhelming:' Illinois' Top Doctor Talks About Emotional Moment at News Briefing

In a moment that captured the emotional toll of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of Illinois Department of Public Health, was brought to tears Friday during a news briefing as she delivered difficult news about the second surge of the pandemic.

"Just thinking about how many seats are going to be empty, how many people who started this year and won’t be at the Thanksgiving table," she said Friday. "These are mothers and coworkers. It's overwhelming."

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Sunday recounted the speech during which she became emotional while addressing a second surge of coronavirus cases. NBC 5’s Lexi Sutter reports.

Ezike urged people to "stay strong" as the state continues to fight the pandemic, adding she was "desperate to find a message that will work" to battle COVID-19.

In an interview with NBC Nightly News over the weekend, Ezike said she's received hundreds of email since the news conference, and that "it sounds like everyone needed to have that release together."

Although the virus never went away, numbers dropped dramatically in Illinois for a time. But with the state now in its second peak, several mitigation measures have been put in place across the state, and many records have been broken.

On Saturday, the state reported a single-day record of 6,161 new coronavirus cases, surpassing the previous record by more than 1,200 cases.

"It's incited some feelings, some PTSD-type feeling as we think about starting round two, just remembering how difficult round one [was]," she said.

During an Oct. 23 coronavirus update, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike broke down in tears when revealing the state's death toll due to the virus.

Ezike is not exempt from COVID-19 as she has lost relatives from the virus and takes it personally when she hears of business owners blatantly defying the state's rules and residents refusing to wear masks.

"There are no good decisions, but who wants to be in a situation like that," she said.

On Friday, new restrictions went into effect in Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Kane counties as a result of rising positivity rates. State officials suspended indoor bar and dining service, and capacity limits are expected to be enforced for outdoor seating at those venues.

Gatherings of over 25 people have also been prohibited.

Ezike warned that Cook County could be next to see similar restrictions, asking people to understand their power and to do their part.

"We need to take those tears and turn it into action," she said. "We need to wear our masks, maintain our distance, get our flu shots. We can be sad, but we can still fight."

As of Sunday, half of the state, 51 of Illinois' 102 counties were considered to be at a warning level. The state's seven-day positivity rate stood at 6.1%, the highest it has been since early June.

