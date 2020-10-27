Dr. Fauci Set to Speak at Virtual Chicago Event as Coronavirus Cases Spike

Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to speak at a virtual event for Chicago this week as the city grapples with increased coronavirus mitigations with cases and hospitalizations rising.

Fauci is scheduled to take part in a conversation titled "The Man Behind the Medicine" for Chicago Ideas at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

"Experience a unique and intimate conversation about the man the New York Times called 'The nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases' as he sheds the scrubs and chats about life, experiences and what drives his passion to help others," a release on the event states.

He is also expected to discuss rising COVID-19 numbers in Chicago, organizers said.

Those interested in watching the event, which is free, are asked to reserve their spot prior to the event.