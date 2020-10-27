Suburban Chicago Restaurant Wins Temporary Court Order to Serve Customers Indoors

A west suburban steakhouse is welcoming customers to dine inside at a time when many Chicago-area restaurants have been ordered by the state to stop indoor service due to a surge in the pandemic.

The owners of FoxFire in Geneva won a temporary court order that prevents state and local officials from enforcing an indoor dining ban that recently took effect in Kane, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties.

“To get the ruling gave this place a sense of relief," said chef/co-owner K. C. Gulbro. "It’s calmer. Everybody’s happy. They’re excited that something went their way."

Gulbro, who owns the restaurant with his father, said business had dropped 80% as a result of indoor dining restrictions this year.

Gulbro said his customers can have a chance to dine safely within established health guidelines, as a result of the temporary court order.

“We’re hoping that it expands to other restaurants,” Gulbro said. "We think it’s safe to be open and we think they should be, too."

A spokesperson for Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said the administration is disappointed the court has ruled against public health protections that keep people safe.

“This decision was made without briefing and is contrary to how many other Illinois state and federal courts have ruled on this matter. Positivity rates and hospitalizations are rising across the state; this public health crisis is not over. The administration will review the court’s order and determine the appropriate next steps,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General said "we are committed to continuing to defend the well-reasoned measures being implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout Illinois."

The matter is scheduled for a hearing in Kane County on Nov. 13.