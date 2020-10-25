Illinois Reports 4,062 New Cases of Coronavirus, 24 Additional Deaths Sunday

After a record setting day Saturday, Illinois reported 4,062 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 24 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Sunday’s new cases mark the fourth time in the last five days that the state has reported more than 4,000 new cases of the virus. The new numbers bring the statewide total to 374,256 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The 24 new fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 9,505, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

A total of 72,097 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, with 7,268,952 performed during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate, on a steady rise for nearly all of October, stayed the same on Sunday as it remained at 6.1%, the highest it has been since early June.

Hospitalizations remain high in the state, with 2,605 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 565 are in intensive care units, while 214 are currently on ventilators.