Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks rose on Wednesday and what's on the radar for the next session.

Retail in the U.S.A.

While Target and TJX reported positive news that boosted the stocks' prices Wednesday — with TJX getting a 6% bump and Target an 11% jump — we're turning our attention to the mall real estate investment trusts.

Retail earnings this season — including Target, TJX and Macy's, which fell nearly 13% in Wednesday's session — all indicated a Great American Consumer who is becoming more cautious.

Kimco and Simon Property Group both rose more than 1% Wednesday.

Both stocks are up about 5% in August, and both hit new highs this week.

Brixmor, which operates open-air shopping centers, hit a new high Wednesday. The stock is up 9% in a month.

Tanger, the outlet mall operator, is 4% from the 52-week high hit back in March. The stock is up 2.6% week to date and up 24% in the past year.

O Canada

Ahead of a possible rail strike in Canada, shares of Canadian National Railway are 15% from the March high. The stock is down about 10% in three months.

CNBC's Lori Ann LaRocco will be watching it closely.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City is 13% from the March high. The stock is flat in 2024.

Norfolk Southern is 8% from the March high. Shares are up 7.5% in three months.

Union Pacific is 5% from the February high. Shares are almost exactly flat in 2024.

CSX is 16% from the February high.

Brent crude

The commodity is now negative for the year after falling 1.5% on Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate crude is up 0.4% in 2024.

Thanks to CNBC data chief Gina Francolla for watching oil.

The S&P 500 energy sector is up 5.7% this year. Only the real estate sector ranks below it.

Exxon Mobil is up about 14% in 2024.

Chevron is down 2.6% in 2024.

Infrastructure in the U.S.A

CNBC TV's Pippa Stevens will report on the prospect of a new round of infrastructure spending.

The S&P 500 materials sector is up 7% year to date. The S&P 500 is up roughly 18% in 2024.

Vulcan Materials is 11% from the July 31 high. The stock is up 9% in 2024.

Martin Marietta is 14% from the April high. It's up 8% so far in 2024.

Emerson Electric is 13% from the July 16 high. The stock is up 7% in 2024.

Mosaic is 31% from the September 2023 high. Shares are down 22% in 2024.

Freeport-McMoRan is 20% from the May high. It's up 3% in 2024.

Political ad dollars

CNBC TV's Julia Boorstin will report on where the political ad dollars are going this cycle.

The election season is usually strong for local TV operators as House and Senate candidates load up on advertisements.

Gray Television is down 46% so far this year. The stock closed at $4.84 Wednesday.

Tegna is down 11% this year. The stock closed at $13.63.

E.W. Scripps is down 73% so far in 2024. It is a $2 a share stock.

Peloton reports before the bell Thursday

The stock is up 2.75% in the past three months. Overall, it's not a good scene: The stock is down 52% in a year.

Baidu reports before the bell

The Chinese e-commerce stock is 40% from the 52-week high.

The stock is down 15% in the past three months.

Competitor Alibaba is down 3% in three months, and it's 13% from the 52-week high.

Williams-Sonoma reports before the bell

The stock is down 8.5% since last reporting three months ago.

It is 17.5% from the 52-week high.

Cava reports after the bell

The new restaurant chain is up 31.5% in the past three months.

The stock hit a new high on Wednesday, closing at $102.87.

Cava went public in June 2023: It was priced at $22 a share and closed at $43.78 on its first day of trading.

Workday reports after the bell

The HR cloud software company is down 10% in three months. The stock is 25% from the February high.

CNBC's coverage of the market-moving Jackson Hole Federal Reserve conference starts Thursday