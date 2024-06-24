Stock futures are little changed after Nasdaq Composite registers worst day since April: Live updates

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading after a selloff in favored technology names brought the Nasdaq Composite to its worst day since April.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 31 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 hovered near the flatline.

In extended trading, SolarEdge Technologies sank 13% after announcing plans for a $300 million private offering of convertible notes, while Pool Corp dropped 11% after adjusting its guidance downward{

Pool Corp slumps 11% after trimming guidance

Pool Corp shares shed 11% after the company revised its full-year earnings guidance.

The wholesale pool supplies distributor said it now expects earnings per share to range between $11.04 and $11.44 for the full year, versus prior guidance of $13.19 to $14.19. That's also below a FactSet estimate of $13.05.

For the second quarter the company said it expects EPS to come in between $4.85 and $4.95, compared to a FactSet estimate of $5.83.

The company also said sales are trending down 6.5% from the same period last year.

— Samantha Subin

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

During the regular session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked Monday's selloff, adding nearly 261 points, or 0.67%. The S&P 500 dropped 0.31%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.09% for its worst day since April as investors rotated out of semiconductors.

Nvidia sank nearly 7% on Monday, building on a 4% decline from last week. Other connected semiconductor and artificial intelligence names fell, with Super Micro Computer dropping 8.7%. Qualcomm shed 5.5%, while Broadcom declined nearly 4%. Information technology was the worst-performing sector in the broad index as a result, dropping 2.1%.

But the recent selloff in semis isn't anything alarming given historical patterns. Renaissance Macro Research's Jeff deGraaf told CNBC's "Closing Bell" Monday that the summer is typically a tough time sector, noting that the third quarter typically registers as the worst period for the industry.

"The good news is I think Nvidia is still in the long-term uptrend," he said. "I think these corrections probably prove to be buyable. You just have to temper that sentiment."

Wall Street is looking ahead to earnings from FedEx and Carnival on Tuesday as the season nears its end. Consumer confidence for June, the Richmond Fed Index, and home price data are also on deck ahead of Friday's personal consumption expenditures price index release for May.

Pool Corp slumps 11% after trimming guidance

Pool Corp shares shed 11% after the company revised its full-year earnings guidance.

The wholesale pool supplies distributor said it now expects earnings per share to range between $11.04 and $11.44 for the full year, versus prior guidance of $13.19 to $14.19. That's also below a FactSet estimate of $13.05.

For the second quarter the company said it expects EPS to come in between $4.85 and $4.95, compared to a FactSet estimate of $5.83.

The company also said sales are trending down 6.5% from the same period last year.

— Samantha Subin

Stocks futures open little changed

Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 25 points, while S&P 500 futures hovered near the flatline. Futures connected to the Nasdaq-100 edged up 0.07%.

— Samantha Subin