Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro now available in U.S. after shortages, FDA says

The update comes one day after Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks said shortages of Mounjaro and Zepbound would end "very soon."

All doses of Eli Lilly's highly popular weight loss injection Zepbound and diabetes drug Mounjaro are now available in the U.S., according to an update on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's drug shortage database on Friday.

A previous update said some doses of the treatments were still in short supply. Some doses of Mounjaro have been in shortage since as early as 2022, while doses of Zepbound joined the FDA's shortage list earlier this year following its U.S. approval in November.

Demand for weight loss and diabetes drugs has trounced supply for months, pushing Eli Lilly and its rival Novo Nordisk to invest billions to ramp up manufacturing.

"I think actually today or tomorrow we plan to exit that process," he told the outlet in an interview.

A spokesperson for Eli Lilly did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the FDA's update on Friday.

All doses of Novo Nordisk's diabetes injection Ozempic are available in the U.S. as of Friday, according to the FDA's database. Meanwhile, the FDA said some doses of Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug Wegovy have limited supply.