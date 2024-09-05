Bulls sign local product Talen Horton-Tucker to camp deal

Simeon product will battle for lone roster, two-way slots

By K.C. Johnson

The new-look Chicago Bulls training camp already promised to be competitive. With significant changes by the departures of DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, players are due to battle for minutes and new roles.

And now the battle for the currently lone remaining roster spot, plus a vacant two-way spot, added some local intrigue.

A source confirmed that the Bulls will bring Simeon High product Talen Horton-Tucker to training camp on an exhibit 10 deal. The news, first reported by The Athletic, brings the offseason roster count to the maximum 20 slots.

The Bulls have 14 guaranteed contracts. The contract of Onuralp Bitim isn't fully guaranteed. They also have one two-way spot available.

Horton-Tucker is just 23 but already a veteran of five NBA seasons. He averaged 10.5 points in just 20 minutes over the last two seasons for the Utah Jazz. He also spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He fits management's profile of young players with experience. But he's also just a career 29.3 percent 3-point shooter.

The Bulls are also bringing big man Kenneth Lofton Jr. in a camp deal. Just by the nature of the roster, which is loaded with guards and wings, Lofton Jr. may have an edge for the final roster spot.

But that's what training camp competition is for as the Bulls prepare to enter a new era following the last two disappointing seasons.

