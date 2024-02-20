The Bears are hiring Jennifer King to their offensive staff, making her the first female coach in the organization's history, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. Bridget Condon was the first to report.
King will work with the running backs as an offensive assistant.
Here's the Bears new-look offensive staff:
OC: Shane Waldron
QB: Kerry Joseph
RB: Chad Morton/Jennifer King
WR: Chris Beatty
PGC: Thomas Brown
OL: Chris Morgan
TE: Jim Dray
Quality control: Zach Cable
King, 39, has been with the Washington Commanders since 2020. She started as a coaching intern but worked her way up to assistant running backs coach.
She interned with the Carolina Panthers before the Commanders in two different stints. She interned as a wide receivers coach, and then a running backs coach in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Between 2006-17, King played with the Women's Football Alliance, playing for the Carolina Phoenix as a quarterback and wide receiver. She also played for the New York Sharks and the D.C. Divas at the end of her playing career.