2024 MLB Home Run Derby: Everything you need to know

The marquee event of American summer sports is here.

On Monday, eight MLB players will partake in the home run derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas. The annual competition pits some of the league's best sluggers against one another to see who can launch the most dingers.

From participants to how to watch and more, here's what to know for the 2024 Home Run Derby:

When is the 2024 Home Run Derby?

The derby is set for Monday, July 15.

What time is the 2024 Home Run Derby?

The derby is slated to start around 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

What is the format for the 2024 Home Run Derby?

The marquee changes to the format for the 2024 derby involves batters facing limited pitches. In the first round and semifinals, each batter will face either 40 pitches or get three minutes at the plate, whichever comes first.

In the final round, the pitch count dwindles to 27 and two minutes. The full list of format changes can be viewed here.

How to watch, stream the 2024 Home Run Derby

The derby will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN app.

Who is competing in the 2024 Home Run Derby?

These are the eight batters participating in the 2024 derby:

