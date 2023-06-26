Who are the drivers in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race? Here's the entry list, full field breakdown

It’s race week in Chicago.

There are 38 drivers on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list for the Grant Park 220, which is set to take place on Sunday, July 2. For the first time in NASCAR history, drivers will race on a makeshift street course in what’s sure to be a thrilling show.

The entry list includes eight former Cup Series champions and 27 former Cup Series race winners, plus two international champions from Formula One and Australian Supercars.

Here’s a full driver-by-driver breakdown of the field, including their car numbers, teams, sponsors and accolades:

Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, AdventHealth

Three career wins (one this season, last week in Nashville)

Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Discount Tire

One career win

2022 Daytona 500 winner

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year

2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Get Bioethanol

Four career wins

2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner, 2018 Daytona 500 winner

2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

2011 NASCAR Truck Series champion

Kevin Harvick, No. 4, Stewart-Haas Racing, GEARWRENCH

60 career wins

2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion

2007 Daytona 500 winner, 2011 and 2023 Coca-Cola 600 winner

2001 and 2006 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

Retiring at the end of this season

Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com

21 career wins (two this season)

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion

2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner

Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Elk Grove Village

35 career wins

2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion

2020 Coca-Cola 600 winner

2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

Co-owns RFK Racing with Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group

Corey LaJoie, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Celsius

Career-best finish of fourth at the 2023 Atlanta race

Averaging career-best 19.4 average finish and 25.6 average start in 2023

Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI

63 career wins (three this season)

2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion

2018 Coca-Cola 600 winner

2009 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

Most combined wins across NASCAR’s top three series in history (228)

Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Hooters

18 career wins

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion

2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

Five-time reigning NASCAR Most Popular Driver

Aric Almirola, No. 10, Stewart-Haas Racing, Smithfield

Three career wins

Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Yahoo!

49 career wins (one this season)

2016, 2019 and 2020 Daytona 500 winner, 2022 Coca-Cola 600 winner

Co-owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan

Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Menards

Eight career wins (one this season)

2023 Coca-Cola 600 winner

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney shared his excitement about their first-ever street race coming to Chicago, discussing the potential for a thrilling race and the opportunity to attract new fans. Blaney highlighted the uncertainties surrounding the track layout and car preparation.

Chase Briscoe, No. 14, Stewart-Haas Racing, Mahindra Tractors

One career win

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year

Jenson Button, No. 15, Rick Ware Racing, Mobil 1

2009 Formula One champion

Made NASCAR debut earlier this year (finished 18th)

Will make three starts this season on a part-time schedule

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Bath Planet

Two career wins

Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Fastenal

Two career wins

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops

33 career wins (two this season)

2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion

2016 and 2019 Coca-Cola 600 winner

2004 and 2005 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Craftsman

Five career wins (one this season)

2017 NASCAR Truck Series champion

Harrison Burton, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Motorcraft/Quick Lane

Career-best finish of third at the 2022 Indianapolis Road Course

Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Shell/Pennzoil

32 career wins (one this season)

2018 and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion

2015 Daytona 500 winner

Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, McDonald's

Two career wins

First driver to race for Michael Jordan’s team

William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Valvoline

Seven career wins (three this season)

2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

Most laps led of any driver this season (722)

Justin Haley, No. 31, Kaulig Racing, Benesch Law

One career win

Michael McDowell, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Chicago Pneumatic

One career win

2021 Daytona 500 winner

Todd Gilliland, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, gener8tor Skills

Career-best finish of fourth at the 2022 Indianapolis Road Course

Averaging career-best 21.0 average finish and 25.7 average start in 2023

Ryan Preece, No. 41, Stewart-Haas Racing, Operating Engineers

Averaging career-best 21.9 average finish and 23.5 average start in 2023

Noah Gragson, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Wendy’s

Career-best finish of fifth at the 2022 Daytona summer race

2023 Rookie of the Year candidate

Noah Gragson, a NASCAR driver, discusses his initial reaction to the street race in Chicago and the potential for attracting new fans. Gragson emphasizes the significance of bringing the race to the people and the opportunity to broaden NASCAR’s appeal. He also suggests that new fans do some research to find a driver they connect.

Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, DRAIVER

Three career wins

2017 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year

2015 NASCAR Truck Series champion

Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy

Four career wins (one this season)

Drives for Michael Jordan’s team

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, JTG Daugherty Racing, SunnyD

Three career wins (one this season)

2023 Daytona 500 winner

2013 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year

Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Financial

Seven career wins

Won the last race held in Chicago (2019 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill.)

Andy Lally, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Camping World

Racing part-time in 2023, only driving on road courses

2001 sports car series champion

2011 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year

Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Interstate Batteries

Career-best finish of ninth (three times)

2023 Rookie of the Year candidate

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

Ty Dillon, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chicago White Sox

Career-best finish of third at the 2020 Talladega fall race

Josh Bilicki, No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports, Zeigler Auto Group

Career-best finish of 10th at the 2021 Daytona summer race

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84, Legacy Motor Club, Carvana

Racing part-time schedule in 2023 after retiring from full-time NASCAR in 2020

83 career wins

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (tied for most ever)

2003, 2004, 2005 and 2014 Coca-Cola 600 winner, 2006 and 2013 Daytona 500 winner

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 91, Trackhouse Racing, Enhance Health

Making first career NASCAR start

2016, 2021 and 2022 Supercars Championship winner

Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express