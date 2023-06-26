Who are the drivers in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race? Here's the entry list, full field breakdown

It’s race week in Chicago.
There are 38 drivers on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list for the Grant Park 220, which is set to take place on Sunday, July 2. For the first time in NASCAR history, drivers will race on a makeshift street course in what’s sure to be a thrilling show.
The entry list includes eight former Cup Series champions and 27 former Cup Series race winners, plus two international champions from Formula One and Australian Supercars.
Here’s a full driver-by-driver breakdown of the field, including their car numbers, teams, sponsors and accolades:
Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, AdventHealth
- Three career wins (one this season, last week in Nashville)
Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Discount Tire
- One career win
- 2022 Daytona 500 winner
- 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year
- 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion
Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Get Bioethanol
- Four career wins
- 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner, 2018 Daytona 500 winner
- 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion
- 2011 NASCAR Truck Series champion
Kevin Harvick, No. 4, Stewart-Haas Racing, GEARWRENCH
- 60 career wins
- 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion
- 2007 Daytona 500 winner, 2011 and 2023 Coca-Cola 600 winner
- 2001 and 2006 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion
- Retiring at the end of this season
Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com
- 21 career wins (two this season)
- 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion
- 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner
Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Elk Grove Village
- 35 career wins
- 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion
- 2020 Coca-Cola 600 winner
- 2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion
- Co-owns RFK Racing with Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group
Corey LaJoie, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Celsius
- Career-best finish of fourth at the 2023 Atlanta race
- Averaging career-best 19.4 average finish and 25.6 average start in 2023
Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI
- 63 career wins (three this season)
- 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion
- 2018 Coca-Cola 600 winner
- 2009 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion
- Most combined wins across NASCAR’s top three series in history (228)
Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Hooters
- 18 career wins
- 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion
- 2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion
- Five-time reigning NASCAR Most Popular Driver
Aric Almirola, No. 10, Stewart-Haas Racing, Smithfield
- Three career wins
Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Yahoo!
- 49 career wins (one this season)
- 2016, 2019 and 2020 Daytona 500 winner, 2022 Coca-Cola 600 winner
- Co-owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan
Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Menards
- Eight career wins (one this season)
- 2023 Coca-Cola 600 winner
Chase Briscoe, No. 14, Stewart-Haas Racing, Mahindra Tractors
- One career win
- 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year
Jenson Button, No. 15, Rick Ware Racing, Mobil 1
- 2009 Formula One champion
- Made NASCAR debut earlier this year (finished 18th)
- Will make three starts this season on a part-time schedule
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Bath Planet
- Two career wins
Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Fastenal
- Two career wins
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops
- 33 career wins (two this season)
- 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion
- 2016 and 2019 Coca-Cola 600 winner
- 2004 and 2005 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion
Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Craftsman
- Five career wins (one this season)
- 2017 NASCAR Truck Series champion
Harrison Burton, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Motorcraft/Quick Lane
- Career-best finish of third at the 2022 Indianapolis Road Course
Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Shell/Pennzoil
- 32 career wins (one this season)
- 2018 and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion
- 2015 Daytona 500 winner
Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, McDonald's
- Two career wins
- First driver to race for Michael Jordan’s team
William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Valvoline
- Seven career wins (three this season)
- 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion
- Most laps led of any driver this season (722)
Justin Haley, No. 31, Kaulig Racing, Benesch Law
- One career win
Michael McDowell, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Chicago Pneumatic
- One career win
- 2021 Daytona 500 winner
Todd Gilliland, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, gener8tor Skills
- Career-best finish of fourth at the 2022 Indianapolis Road Course
- Averaging career-best 21.0 average finish and 25.7 average start in 2023
Ryan Preece, No. 41, Stewart-Haas Racing, Operating Engineers
- Averaging career-best 21.9 average finish and 23.5 average start in 2023
Noah Gragson, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Wendy’s
- Career-best finish of fifth at the 2022 Daytona summer race
- 2023 Rookie of the Year candidate
Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, DRAIVER
- Three career wins
- 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year
- 2015 NASCAR Truck Series champion
Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy
- Four career wins (one this season)
- Drives for Michael Jordan’s team
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, JTG Daugherty Racing, SunnyD
- Three career wins (one this season)
- 2023 Daytona 500 winner
- 2013 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year
Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Financial
- Seven career wins
- Won the last race held in Chicago (2019 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill.)
Andy Lally, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Camping World
- Racing part-time in 2023, only driving on road courses
- 2001 sports car series champion
- 2011 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year
Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Interstate Batteries
- Career-best finish of ninth (three times)
- 2023 Rookie of the Year candidate
- 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion
Ty Dillon, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chicago White Sox
- Career-best finish of third at the 2020 Talladega fall race
Josh Bilicki, No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports, Zeigler Auto Group
- Career-best finish of 10th at the 2021 Daytona summer race
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84, Legacy Motor Club, Carvana
- Racing part-time schedule in 2023 after retiring from full-time NASCAR in 2020
- 83 career wins
- Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (tied for most ever)
- 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2014 Coca-Cola 600 winner, 2006 and 2013 Daytona 500 winner
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 91, Trackhouse Racing, Enhance Health
- Making first career NASCAR start
- 2016, 2021 and 2022 Supercars Championship winner
Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express
- One career win
- First and only Mexican-born driver to win a Cup race