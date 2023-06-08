White Sox and Spire Motorsports partner for NASCAR Chicago Street Race with driver Ty Dillon

As the world's best stock car drivers navigate the city in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 2, one driver will be doing it with a nod to another professional sport.

The Chicago White Sox and Spire Motorsports announced a sponsorship deal on Thursday, where the baseball team will be featured on Ty Dillon's No. 77 Chevrolet for the street race.

White Sox branding, including colors and logos, will be showcased on Dillon's car design and fire suit.

Here's what Dillon and the car will look like in Chicago next month:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Spire Motorsports Ty Dillon will drive the No. 77 Chicago White Sox Chevrolet at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 2, 2023.

Beggars Pizza, the official pizza of the White Sox, will be an associate sponsor on the rear quarter panel and TV panel of the car.

A replica of Dillon's White Sox-themed car will be on display at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 23 and 24 during home games against the Boston Red Sox. Those games will air on NBC Sports Chicago.

“This partnership with Spire Motorsports is truly a unique opportunity to showcase the White Sox brand during one of the most talked about events in Chicago,” said Mike Downey, White Sox director of marketing and promotions. “The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is certain to be an event for the record books, and we’re grateful to team up with Spire Motorsports and Beggars Pizza to be part of what is sure to be a memorable event for all.”

Preparation for the Chicago Street Race is already underway, as the city's downtown landmarks will soon house a 12-turn, 2.2-mile street circuit. Appropriately named the "Grant Park 220," it will be the first street race in NASCAR's 75-year history.

Go pro footage lets you experience just exactly what NASCAR drivers will see in Chicago this summer while speeding around downtown’s street course.